On "child abuse" and "inhumanity" of gender "transitioning". The U.K.-based Christian organization Voice for Justice UK (VfJUK) explains the devastating effects which gender ideology and reassignment treatment have on children: “Children need love, not lies,” states VfJUK in the new video warning of the “casual inhumanity” whereby, in promoting gender ideology and sex reassignment, children are treated “as subjects in a social experiment driven by ideology, not compassion.”



The organization reveals some lesser-known facts about gender reassignment, commenting on the “epidemic of psychosexual identity dysfunction” which exists today. Far from being properly helped, children suffering from “gender dysphoria” are being “exploited by activists, and told lies that they were born in the wrong body, encouraging them to deny their actual sex.”