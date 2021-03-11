Secretary General of Caritas Internationalis Discusses the Conditions in War-Torn Syria Right next door to Iraq, Syria has been in war for more than a decade. The conflict started in March 2011, … More





Right next door to Iraq, Syria has been in war for more than a decade. The conflict started in March 2011, following the arrest of protestors against the Syrian president. Since then, hundreds of thousands have been killed and millions have been displaced. A new report shows that 86% of refugee children surveyed in Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey and the Netherlands do not want to return home. Secretary General of Caritas Internationalis, Aloysius John, joins to tell us about the work Caritas does in Syria and when the organization began its work there. John discusses whether he thinks Pope Francis' trip to Iraq will have any effect in Syria. The secretary general shares what he believes is the future of Syria and if there is any reason for hope. He also explains where else in the world Caritas is doing work.