HOLY ROSARY TODAY MONDAY APRIL 5, 2021 | JOYFUL MYSTERIES.HOLY ROSARY Today, Monday April 5, 2021.GLORIOUS MYSTERIES// MARCH“The Rosary is my favorite prayer. A marvelous prayer! Marvelous in its simplicity and its depth. In the prayer we repeat many times the words that the Virgin Mary heard from the Archangel, and from her kinswoman Elizabeth.”— Pope John Paul IILet us meditate on the Joyful Mysteries of the Holy Rosary which fill us with hope, faith and great confidence.Please write your personal intentions in the comment box and we will pray together in this Holy Rosary.