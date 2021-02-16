Clicks77
Novena - Oremus
1
T.S. Eliot’s ‘Ash Wednesday’
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Tesa
  • Report
"Hence, when many Christians will be lovers of heresies, and wicked men will persecute the clergy and will hate justice, this should be the sign that Antichrist shall come without delay." St. Bridget of Sweden (1303-1373)
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up