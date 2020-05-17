UK Gov't confirms Covid19 harmless to VAST MAJORITY of people

In this clip from the Downing Street Corona Briefing on May 11th, Chris Whitty - the UK's Chief Medical Officer - says that, to most people, the coronavirus is entirely harmless. Most people will … More

In this clip from the Downing Street Corona Briefing on May 11th, Chris Whitty - the UK's Chief Medical Officer - says that, to most people, the coronavirus is entirely harmless. Most people will never get it. Most of the people who get it won't ever experience symptoms. Most of the people who experience symptoms won't need medical care. Most of the people who need medical care won't be need emergency or critical care. And even the tiny percentage of people who need who DO need critical care will survive, regardless of risk factors or medical history.