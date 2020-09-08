Clicks910

Archbishop Viganò lead launch of rosary for 54-day US election novena

Eva
Organized By LifeSiteNews.com
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

ms.news and 9 other users link to it
ms.news mentioned this post in Berdoa Menentang Bayang Hitam: Archbishop Viganò Muncul Di Hadapan Khalayak Ramai
ro.news mentioned this post in Rugăciunea împreună împotriva umbrelor: Arhiepiscopul Viganò apare în public
ru.news mentioned this post in Молитва среди теней: архиепископ Вигано появился на публике
pt.news mentioned this post in Orando contra as sombras: arcebispo Viganò aparece em público
hu.news mentioned this post in Árnyékok ellen imádkozni: Megjelent Viganó érsek
tr.news mentioned this post in Gölgelere Karşı Dua: Başpiskopos Viganò Halkın İçinde
hr.news mentioned this post in Molitva protiv sjena: Nadbiskup Viganò pojavio se u javnosti
fr.news mentioned this post in Prier contre les ombres : L'archevêque Viganò apparaît en public
lv.news mentioned this post in Lūgšana pret ēnām: Arhibīskaps Vigano parādās sabiedrībā
it.news mentioned this post in Preghiera contro le ombre: arcivescovo Viganò appare in pubblico
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up