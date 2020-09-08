Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
Legal
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
Legal
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
910
Archbishop Viganò lead launch of rosary for 54-day US election novena
Eva
Sep 8
Organized By LifeSiteNews.com
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
ms.news
and 9 other users link to it
ms.news
mentioned this post in
Berdoa Menentang Bayang Hitam: Archbishop Viganò Muncul Di Hadapan Khalayak Ramai
1 hour ago
ro.news
mentioned this post in
Rugăciunea împreună împotriva umbrelor: Arhiepiscopul Viganò apare în public
2 hours ago
ru.news
mentioned this post in
Молитва среди теней: архиепископ Вигано появился на публике
8 hours ago
pt.news
mentioned this post in
Orando contra as sombras: arcebispo Viganò aparece em público
10 hours ago
hu.news
mentioned this post in
Árnyékok ellen imádkozni: Megjelent Viganó érsek
yesterday
tr.news
mentioned this post in
Gölgelere Karşı Dua: Başpiskopos Viganò Halkın İçinde
yesterday
hr.news
mentioned this post in
Molitva protiv sjena: Nadbiskup Viganò pojavio se u javnosti
yesterday
fr.news
mentioned this post in
Prier contre les ombres : L'archevêque Viganò apparaît en public
yesterday
lv.news
mentioned this post in
Lūgšana pret ēnām: Arhibīskaps Vigano parādās sabiedrībā
yesterday
it.news
mentioned this post in
Preghiera contro le ombre: arcivescovo Viganò appare in pubblico
yesterday
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up