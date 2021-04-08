Watch It All Appear William Keith Moore Watch It All Appear I wrote this April 2, 2021. It came quickly. I recorded it immediately. Two electric guitars, bass, and percussion. Ivad appears from … More

Watch It All Appear I wrote this April 2, 2021. It came quickly. I recorded it immediately. Two electric guitars, bass, and percussion. Ivad appears from Australia. We've never met in person, but we are both watching it all appear. He has contributed drums to a few of my other tunes.I'm grateful for his contributions, and his wisdom. This song will appear on an album called "Songs About Nothing". The great ancient question, "why are we here?" is always worth asking. My wife, Renee', and I created the video. Her ideas are wonderful. Peace and love, William Keith Moore aka, Willy K.