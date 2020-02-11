The Necessity of Prayer

From An Introduction to the Devout Life by Saint Francis de Sales (Second Part - Various Advisements for the Elevation of the Soul to God, by means of prayer and the Sacraments; Chapter One) 1. PRAYE… More



(Second Part - Various Advisements for the Elevation of the Soul to God, by means of prayer and the Sacraments; Chapter One)

1. PRAYER, by taking our understanding towards the clarity of Divine Light and by inflaming ourwill in the fire of Celestial Love, purifies our understanding of its ignorance, and reveals toour will its depraved affections; it is the water of blessing that, with its pouring out, makesthe plants of our own good desires green and blossom, cleans our souls of its imperfections andturns off in our hearts the thirst for passions.

