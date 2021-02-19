EWTN News Nightly | Thursday, February 18, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden’s “U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021” has been unveiled on Capitol Hill. The bill, which faces an … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden's "U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021" has been unveiled on Capitol Hill. The bill, which faces an uncertain path, offers a pathway to citizenship for millions of people in the U.S. without legal status. Meanwhile, Indiana Senator Mike Braun is re-introducing a bill called 'Dignity for Aborted Children Act.' Braun says he knows it is going to be an uphill battle to get this bill passed, but it is necessary. And while power has been restored in parts of Texas, following a crippling winter storm, hundreds of thousands remain without electricity, and many do not have access to safe drinking water. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins to discuss the state of the Church in China, as China announces new rules to appoint Catholic bishops. Reports published earlier this week indicated that the USCCB's special working group formed to address the unique circumstances posed by President Joe Biden's public positions in opposition to Church teaching, was disbanded just three months after it was formed in November, following the presidential election. Senior DC Correspondent for Catholic News Agency, Matt Hadro, joins to discuss the status of the group. And finally this evening, the president of the National Catholic Bioethics Center, Dr. Joseph Meaney, joins us to discuss the Russian Orthodox Church re-examining its stance on in-vitro fertilization, in light of medical advances.