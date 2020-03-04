Clicks118
Anti-Christian shoes in Turkey and Iraqi Kurdistan.
Turkish-based footwear company FLO manufactures shoes that are designed to crush the symbol of Christianity, the cross, with every step you take. This product is currently available over the counter in Turkey and Iraqi Kurdistan.
