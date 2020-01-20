Catholic priest arrested again in abortion clinic

Five pro-life activists, including one Catholic priest, were arrested on January 18 for entering and refusing to leave the “Options for Women” abortion clinic, reports LifeSiteNews. They offered rose… More

Five pro-life activists, including one Catholic priest, were arrested on January 18 for entering and refusing to leave the “Options for Women” abortion clinic, reports LifeSiteNews.



They offered roses to women inside waiting for their abortion. The police carried Fr. Fidelis Moscinski, CFR out of the clinic. It was the 15 "rescue" operation since 2017.



They were charged with trespassing and released after several hours in jail.