Clicks645
Majority of bishops at the Amazon synod backed women deacons
...says U.S. Bishop Robert McElroy .
I guess he was talking to Pope Francis when he said we should have a discussion about the substance of the questions but not about "caricatures"? Because PF is the master of (unfair, dishonest, mean, nasty, hurtful, divisive, hateful) caricatures.
What a surprise.
DEFENSA DE LA FE likes this.
ALMOST ALL OF THEM ARE SODOMITES THAT WAS EXPECTED.
McELROY A PUBLIC SODOMITE AND PRO LGBT VERY HAPPY TO ANOUNCE IT.
McELROY A PUBLIC SODOMITE AND PRO LGBT VERY HAPPY TO ANOUNCE IT.