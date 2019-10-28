Clicks645

Majority of bishops at the Amazon synod backed women deacons

Tesa
5
...says U.S. Bishop Robert McElroy .
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Jungerheld
I guess he was talking to Pope Francis when he said we should have a discussion about the substance of the questions but not about "caricatures"? Because PF is the master of (unfair, dishonest, mean, nasty, hurtful, divisive, hateful) caricatures.
  • Report
DEFENSA DE LA FE
www.lifesitenews.com/news/openly-pro-lgbt…
  • Report
aderito
???????
  • Report
HerzMariae
What a surprise.
  • Report
DEFENSA DE LA FE likes this.
DEFENSA DE LA FE
ALMOST ALL OF THEM ARE SODOMITES THAT WAS EXPECTED.
McELROY A PUBLIC SODOMITE AND PRO LGBT VERY HAPPY TO ANOUNCE IT.
  • Report
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up