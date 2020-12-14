Bishop Strickland: “I Was Formed to Be a Priest to Serve A Horizontal Liturgy” Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, spoke to Evangelisation Australia about his book “Light and Leaven – the Role … More

Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, spoke to Evangelisation Australia about his book “Light and Leaven – the Role of the Laity in the 21st Century.” He said that it was published on October 31, Strickland’s birthday. Quote, “It is out there, some people are still waiting for it, and some people have already read it and fallen asleep.”



Like a Bunch of Demons



Bishop Strickland believes that the present situation is - quote – “the perfect storm” where everything comes together, and Satan runs rampant. He referred to New York legislators celebrating the introduction of more cruel abortion laws. Quote, “They looked like a bunch of demons in their ugly celebration of evil.”



The Big Gorilla



According to Strickland, the Catholic Church is still the big religion Gorilla that those who want to get rid of God, will combat first. He asks what it means that the gates of hell will not prevail against the Church. His answer: “People of faith will continue.” As an example, he mentions faith in Japan which survived without priests and bishops for centuries. He warns, “We can lose a lot.”



Letting People Go Off A Cliff Is Not Charity



Strickland compares living the deposit of Faith with driving on the correct side of the road. But, quote, “We are living in a time when people are told if you want to drive on the wrong side of the road and you feel that, go ahead and do so.” But Strickland says that "as a pastor I need to tell any politician, if they are doing something which is contrary to the Faith.” For him “the greatest love and charity is to tell this politician, Stop.” Not telling them anything is not being a pastor. Letting people go off a cliff is the opposite of charity, it is evil, Strickland stresses.



“ I Was Formed to Serve a Horizontal Liturgy”



For Strickland, the liturgy has become focused on the human and horizontal. Quote, “When I was ordained in 1985, I was formed to be a priest to serve that horizontal liturgy. And, “A lot of things we did when I grew up was not pointing at Jesus.” As a consequence, quote, “We have also seen some of the ugliest buildings which we have used as churches since I was born. The liturgy needs to say “Look up to God.”



Vatican II Is Not the Problem – Or Perhaps It Is?



Strickland denies that the Vatican II is the problem. Quote: “The Second Vatican Council has been distorted.” However, he admits that there are ways to read the documents wrongly. Then, he claims that this is the problem with any text. At the same time, he admits that Paul VI’s Humanae Vitae against contraception was not misinterpreted because it was – quote – “too unmisinterpretable.”