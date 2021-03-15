Lætare! "Rejoice, Jerusalem, and all who love her. Be joyful, all who were in mourning; exult and be satisfied at her consoling breast". – The Entrance antiphon for Lætare Sunday, when rose-coloured … More

Lætare!



"Rejoice, Jerusalem, and all who love her. Be joyful, all who were in mourning; exult and be satisfied at her consoling breast". – The Entrance antiphon for Lætare Sunday, when rose-coloured vestments are worn as an expression of spiritual joy at the closeness of Easter.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr