Lætare! "Rejoice, Jerusalem, and all who love her. Be joyful, all who were in mourning; exult and be satisfied at her consoling breast".
Lætare!

"Rejoice, Jerusalem, and all who love her. Be joyful, all who were in mourning; exult and be satisfied at her consoling breast". – The Entrance antiphon for Lætare Sunday, when rose-coloured vestments are worn as an expression of spiritual joy at the closeness of Easter.

Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
