Jesus wants us to receive the baptism, the life and the light of God. He sends the disciples two by two to evangelize and he tells them:“As you enter a house, wish it peace. If the house is worthy, let your peace come upon it.” Matthew, chapter 10, verses 12 to 13aIs our house welcoming to receive Jesus? Is our heart ready to welcome him? Let’s stay awake to welcome Jesus, so that he may lead us to his home.Book: Joy in heaven!Normand Thomas