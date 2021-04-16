WINESKINS 4 18 21 Nikole Baringer talks about Catholic Charities; Martha Coulter talks about St. Anselm; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Guy Vogrin on Retrouvaille; music from the CD Triumph of the Cross, … More

WINESKINS 4 18 21



Nikole Baringer talks about Catholic Charities; Martha Coulter talks about St. Anselm; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Guy Vogrin on Retrouvaille; music from the CD Triumph of the Cross, Music for Easter by the Choir from the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Washington DC; and, Deacon Chad Johnson reflects on the readings for the Third Sunday of Easter.