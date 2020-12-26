Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 2,22-40. When the days were completed for their purification according to the law of Moses, Mary and Joseph took Jesus up to Jerusalem to present … More

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 2,22-40.

When the days were completed for their purification according to the law of Moses, Mary and Joseph took Jesus up to Jerusalem to present him to the Lord,

just as it is written in the law of the Lord, "Every male that opens the womb shall be consecrated to the Lord,"

and to offer the sacrifice of "a pair of turtledoves or two young pigeons," in accordance with the dictate in the law of the Lord.

Now there was a man in Jerusalem whose name was Simeon. This man was righteous and devout, awaiting the consolation of Israel, and the holy Spirit was upon him.

It had been revealed to him by the holy Spirit that he should not see death before he had seen the Messiah of the Lord.

He came in the Spirit into the temple; and when the parents brought in the child Jesus to perform the custom of the law in regard to him,

he took him into his arms and blessed God, saying:

Now, Master, you may let your servant go in peace, according to your word,

for my eyes have seen your salvation,

which you prepared in sight of all the peoples,

a light for revelation to the Gentiles, and glory for your people Israel."

The child's father and mother were amazed at what was said about him;

and Simeon blessed them and said to Mary his mother, "Behold, this child is destined for the fall and rise of many in Israel, and to be a sign that will be contradicted

(and you yourself a sword will pierce) so that the thoughts of many hearts may be revealed."

There was also a prophetess, Anna, the daughter of Phanuel, of the tribe of Asher. She was advanced in years, having lived seven years with her husband after her marriage,

and then as a widow until she was eighty-four. She never left the temple, but worshiped night and day with fasting and prayer.

And coming forward at that very time, she gave thanks to God and spoke about the child to all who were awaiting the redemption of Jerusalem.

When they had fulfilled all the prescriptions of the law of the Lord, they returned to Galilee, to their own town of Nazareth.

The child grew and became strong, filled with wisdom; and the favor of God was upon him.

Saint Teresa of Calcutta (1910-1997)

founder of the Missionary Sisters of Charity

A Simple Path

"They returned to Galilee, to their own town of Nazareth"

You can pray to the Holy Family for your own family:

Our Father, who art in heaven, you have given us a model of life

in the Holy Family of Nazareth.

Help us, most loving Father, to make a new Nazareth

of our own families, where joy and peace will reign.

May it be deeply contemplative,

fervently eucharistic and joyfully vibrant.

Help us to stay together through good and ill

thanks to our praying as a family.

Teach us to encounter Jesus

in every member of our own families,

especially those who suffer and are wounded.

May the eucharistic Heart of Jesus

make our hearts as meek and humble as his (Mt 11:29).

Help us to fulfill our vocation as a family in holiness.

May we love one another as God loves each one of us

more and more every day,

and forgive each other's faults

as you forgive our sins.

Most loving Father, help us

to accept all you give to us

and give all you take from us

with a big smile.

Immaculate heart of Mary, cause of our joy,

pray for us.

Holy Guardian Angels

be always with us,

guiding us and protecting us.