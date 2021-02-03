Clicks658
Tuesday of the Fourth week in Ordinary Time
2nd book of Samuel 18:9-10.14b.24-25a.30-32.19:1-3.
Absalom unexpectedly came up against David's servants. He was mounted on a mule, and, as the mule passed under the branches of a large terebinth, his hair caught fast in the tree. He hung between heaven and earth while the mule he had been riding ran off.
Tuesday of the Fourth week in Ordinary Time
2nd book of Samuel 18:9-10.14b.24-25a.30-32.19:1-3.
Absalom unexpectedly came up against David's servants. He was mounted on a mule, and, as the mule passed under the branches of a large terebinth, his hair caught fast in the tree. He hung between heaven and earth while the mule he had been riding ran off.
Someone saw this and reported to Joab that he had seen Absalom hanging from a terebinth.
Joab replied, "I will not waste time with you in this way." And taking three pikes in hand, he thrust for the heart of Absalom, still hanging from the tree alive.
Now David was sitting between the two gates, and a lookout mounted to the roof of the gate above the city wall, where he looked about and saw a man running all alone.
The lookout shouted to inform the king, who said, "If he is alone, he has good news to report." As he kept coming nearer,
The king said, "Step aside and remain in attendance here." So he stepped aside and remained there.
When the Cushite came in, he said, "Let my lord the king receive the good news that this day the LORD has taken your part, freeing you from the grasp of all who rebelled against you."
But the king asked the Cushite, "Is young Absalom safe?" The Cushite replied, "May the enemies of my lord the king and all who rebel against you with evil intent be as that young man!"
The king was shaken, and went up to the room over the city gate to weep. He said as he wept, "My son Absalom! My son, my son Absalom! If only I had died instead of you, Absalom, my son, my son!"
Joab was told that the king was weeping and mourning for Absalom;
and that day's victory was turned into mourning for the whole army when they heard that the king was grieving for his son.
Psalms 86(85):1-2.3-4.5-6.
Incline your ear, O LORD; answer me,
for I am afflicted and poor.
Keep my life, for I am devoted to you;
save your servant who trusts in you.
You are my God.
Have mercy on me, O Lord,
for to you I call all the day.
Gladden the soul of your servant,
for to you, O Lord, I lift up my soul.
For you, O Lord, are good and forgiving,
abounding in kindness to all who call upon you.
Hearken, O LORD, to my prayer
and attend to the sound of my pleading.
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 5:21-43.
When Jesus had crossed again in the boat to the other side, a large crowd gathered around him, and he stayed close to the sea.
One of the synagogue officials, named Jairus, came forward. Seeing him he fell at his feet
and pleaded earnestly with him, saying, "My daughter is at the point of death. Please, come lay your hands on her that she may get well and live."
He went off with him, and a large crowd followed him and pressed upon him.
There was a woman afflicted with hemorrhages for twelve years.
She had suffered greatly at the hands of many doctors and had spent all that she had. Yet she was not helped but only grew worse.
She had heard about Jesus and came up behind him in the crowd and touched his cloak.
She said, "If I but touch his clothes, I shall be cured."
Immediately her flow of blood dried up. She felt in her body that she was healed of her affliction.
Jesus, aware at once that power had gone out from him, turned around in the crowd and asked, "Who has touched my clothes?"
But his disciples said to him, "You see how the crowd is pressing upon you, and yet you ask, 'Who touched me?'"
And he looked around to see who had done it.
The woman, realizing what had happened to her, approached in fear and trembling. She fell down before Jesus and told him the whole truth.
He said to her, "Daughter, your faith has saved you. Go in peace and be cured of your affliction."
While he was still speaking, people from the synagogue official's house arrived and said, "Your daughter has died; why trouble the teacher any longer?"
Disregarding the message that was reported, Jesus said to the synagogue official, "Do not be afraid; just have faith."
He did not allow anyone to accompany him inside except Peter, James, and John, the brother of James.
When they arrived at the house of the synagogue official, he caught sight of a commotion, people weeping and wailing loudly.
So he went in and said to them, "Why this commotion and weeping? The child is not dead but asleep."
And they ridiculed him. Then he put them all out. He took along the child's father and mother and those who were with him and entered the room where the child was.
He took the child by the hand and said to her, "Talitha koum," which means, "Little girl, I say to you, arise!"
The girl, a child of twelve, arose immediately and walked around. (At that) they were utterly astounded.
He gave strict orders that no one should know this and said that she should be given something to eat.
Commentary of the day : Blessed John-Paul II
"Arise"
Other Saints of the Day:
Aldate of Gloucester
Alfonso de Meneses
Aquilinus of Fossombrone
Aventinus of Chartres
Aventinus of Troyes
Cuanna of Lismore
Dionisio de Vilaregut
Donatus of Fossombrone
Eutychius of Rome
Filoromus of Alexandria
Firmus of Genoa
Frederick of Hallum
Gelasius of Fossombrone
Geminus of Fossombrone
Gilbert of Sempringham
Isidore of Pelusium
Jane of Valois
John de Britto
John of Irenopolis
John Speed
Joseph of Leonissa
Liephard of Cambrai
Magnus of Fossombrone
Maria de Mattias
Modan
Nicholas Studites
Nithard
Obitius
Phileas of Alexandria
Rabanus Maurus
Rembert
Themoius
Theophilus the Penitent
Vincent of Troyes
Vulgis of Lobbes
San Giuseppe (Desideri) da Leonessa
4 febbraio
Al battesimo gli danno un nome insolito, Eufranio, che non sembra avere molti precedenti (più noto è Eufronio, nome di due santi del V e VI secolo). Famiglia importante, ma sfortunata: i genitori, Giovanni Desideri e Francesca Paolini, muoiono in breve tempo quando lui è ancora piccolo. Studia sotto la guida dello zio paterno Battista a Viterbo, poi si ammala e ritorna a Leonessa. Qui viene in contatto con i frati cappuccini e decide di prendere anche lui il saio.
Eufranio entra sedicenne nel loro convento di Assisi, fa il noviziato, a 17 anni già pronuncia i voti e prende il nome di fra Giuseppe. Prosegue negli studi teologici fino al sacerdozio (1580) e fa le sue prime esperienze di predicatore nelle campagne dell’Italia centrale.
Il suo sogno, però, è la missione. E si realizza per lui a 31 anni, quando il suo Ordine lo manda con altri a Costantinopoli, l’antica capitale dell’Impero romano d’Oriente, che da un secolo è capitale dell’Impero turco (l’ha conquistata nel 1453 il sultano Maometto II sconfiggendo Costantino XI, l’ultimo imperatore, caduto in combattimento con gli ultimi difensori: greci, genovesi e veneziani). I turchi hanno lasciato al loro posto il patriarca e i vescovi “orientali”, cioè separati dalla Chiesa di Roma in seguito allo scisma nel 1094. I vescovi cattolici sono stati invece colpiti e allontanati. Tra i fedeli, molti vivono in schiavitù, e altri sono isolati e dispersi intorno a chiese in rovina.
I missionari cappuccini hanno un loro programma graduale nella metropoli d’Oriente: assistenza ai cattolici in prigionia, ai malati, collegamento con i gruppi cattolici occidentali che sono a Costantinopoli per lavoro e commercio. E così fa lui, fra Giuseppe. Ma il suo temperamentolo spinge a fare di più, e subito: pensa di annunciare il Vangelo anche ai turchi, di rivolgersi personalmente al sultano Murad III. Anzi, tenta di infilarsi nel suo palazzo. E così lo arrestano come sovversivo, poi lo tengono per tre giorni appeso per una mano e un piede a un’alta trave, sotto la quale è acceso un fuoco. Infine, espulso, torna in Italia a fare il predicatore itinerante, accompagnato da qualche confratello; e sempre a piedi, nello stile cappuccino (così può vedere il mondo con gli occhi di coloro che a piedi vivono e muoiono). Si impone ritmi quasi incredibili, che sfiancano i suoi compagni di missione: anche sei-sette prediche in un giorno; e pochissimo riposo, perché è importantissimo anche il colloquio con la persona singola, la famiglia singola. O con chi è condannato a morte e lo vuole accanto a sé nel carcere, per le ultime ore di vita. Per i malati, si sforza di far sorgere piccoli ospedali e ricoveri; a volte ci lavora anche con le braccia. E combatte l’usura che dissangua le famiglie, facendo nascere Monti di Pietà e Monti frumentari, per il piccolo credito a tasso sopportabile.
Così, per i paesi e le cittadine che attraversa e scuote, questo cappuccino diventa un portavoce, una bandiera. Nasceranno confraternite intitolate al suo nome, dopo la morte tra i cappuccini di Amatrice, a 56 anni, per una malattia molto dolorosa. Fra Giuseppe viene sepoltolì, nella chiesa conventuale. Nel1639 il corpo è poi trasportato a Leonessa, dove tuttora si trova, nel santuario a lui dedicato. Papa Benedetto XIV lo proclama santo nel 1746.
Autore: Domenico Agasso (Famiglia Cristiana)
February 4 Saint Joseph of Leonissa
Joseph of Leonissa, OFM Cap.; was the third of eight children born at Leonessa (Italy) on January 8, 1556.
At baptism he was given the name Eufranio.
February 4 Saint Joseph of Leonissa
Joseph of Leonissa, OFM Cap.; was the third of eight children born at Leonessa (Italy) on January 8, 1556.
At baptism he was given the name Eufranio.
Impressed by the example of Matthew Silvestri, who had left the medical profession to embrace the Capuchin life and whose holiness was evident, Eufranio was inspired to become a Capuchin. After overcoming family opposition, he was admitted to the novitiate and received the habit and the name Joseph and made profession on January 8, 1573.
On May 21, 1581, the Capuchin general vicar issued patents for preaching, the ministry in which Joseph would be engaged for the remainder of his life.
Relying solely on grace and with a mission crucifix always tucked in his cincture, Joseph negotiated the most obscure, mountainous regions of Umbria, Lazio and the Abruzzi in an intense and extensive mission of evangelization among those who were poor.
Joseph enjoyed such great success in preaching because of his intimate union with God which was cultivated by incessant prayer. He would pray and meditate on the road, while holding his crucifix. Assigned to Constantinople he was appointed as chaplain to some 4,000 Christian slaves who worked in the penal colony of Qaasim-pacha. He immediately went to work bringing the gospel and charitable relief to those who were languishing in inhumane conditions. Many times he offered himself as a substitute in order to obtain the release of a slave who was near death. His offer was never accepted.
When the plague broke out in the penal colonies, the Capuchins immediately took up the ministry of assisting those who were sick and dying. Two Capuchins, Peter and Dennis, died doing so. Although Joseph became ill, he and Brother Gregory alone survived to remain at the mission. After converting a Greek bishop who had renounced the faith, Joseph devised a plan which entailed approaching the sultan, Murad 111, to seek the recognition of the right of freedom of conscience for anyone who was converted or returned to the Christian faith.
When Joseph attempted to enter the sultan's chambers, he was arrested and bound in chains. He was condemned to an immediate death by being hung on hooks. He was hung from the gallows with one hook through the tendons of his right hand and another through his right foot. Near death, on the evening of the third day, the guards cut him down.
Joseph quickly left Turkey and arrived at Rome where he and the converted Greek bishop presented themselves to Pope Sixtus V. Following Joseph's return to Italy, in the autumn of 1589, he took up residence at the Carcerelle in Assisi.
In the aftermath of the Council of Trent, Joseph spent much time and energy catechizing. He began a ministry of evangelization among shepherds who lacked even rudimentary knowledge of the faith, prayer and the commandments. He would walk through the streets ringing a bell, reminding parents to send their children to catechism class.
When he became deathly ill, Joseph asked to be taken to Leonessa in order to pay his last respects to his relatives and friends. On Saturday evening, February 4, 1612, after beginning the divine office,which proved too difficult to continue, Joseph repeated his favorite prayer: "Sancta Maria, succurre miseris." Joseph was beatified by Clement XII in 1737 and canonized by Benedict XIV in 1746.
