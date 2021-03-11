Clicks1.3K
Saint Luigi Orione - March 12 el 12 de marzo San Luis Orione. San Luis Orione, Fundador, Marzo 12 Sacerdote italiano, fundador de la Pequeña Obra de la Divina Providencia y de la Congregación de …More
Saint Luigi Orione - March 12
el 12 de marzo San Luis Orione.
San Luis Orione, Fundador,
Marzo 12
Sacerdote italiano, fundador de la Pequeña Obra de la Divina Providencia y de la Congregación de las Pequeñas Religiosas Misioneras de la Caridad
Luis Orione nació en Pontecurone, diócesis de Tortona, el 23 de junio de 1872. A los 13 años fue recibido en el convento franciscano de Voghera (Pavía) que abandonó después de un año por motivos de salud. De 1886 a 1889 fue alumno de San Juan Bosco en el Oratorio de Valdocco de Turín.
El 16 de octubre de 1889 entró en el seminario de Tortona. Siendo todavía un joven clérigo, se dedicó a vivir la solidaridad con el prójimo en la Sociedad de Mutuo Socorro San Marciano y en la Conferencia de San Vicente. El 3 de julio de 1892, abrió en Tortona el primer Oratorio para cuidar la educación cristiana de los jóvenes. Al año siguiente, el 15 de octubre de 1893, Luis Orione, un clérigo de 21 años, abrió un colegio para chicos pobres en el barrio San Bernardino.
El 13 de abril de 1895, Luis Orione fue ordenado sacerdote y, al mismo tiempo, el Obispo impuso el hábito clerical a seis alumnos de su colegio. En poco tiempo, Don Orione abrió nuevas casas en Mornico Losana (Pavía), en Noto (Sicilia), en Sanremo, en Roma.
Alrededor del joven Fundador crecieron clérigos y sacerdotes que formaron el primer núcleo de la Pequeña Obra de la Divina Providencia. En 1899 inició la rama de los ermitaños de la Divina Providencia. El Obispo de Tortona, Mons. Igino Bandi, con Decreto del 21 de marzo de 1903, reconoció canónicamente a los Hijos de la Divina Providencia (sacerdotes, hermanos coadjutores y ermitaños), congregación religiosa masculina de la Pequeña Obra de la Divina providencia, dedicada a «colaborar para llevar a los pequeños, los pobres y el pueblo a la Iglesia y al Papa, mediante las obras de caridad», profesando un IV voto de especial «fidelidad al Papa».En las primeras Constituciones de 1904, entre los fines de la nueva Congregación aparece el de trabajar «para alcanzar la unión de las Iglesias separadas».
Animado por una gran pasión por la iglesia y por la salvación de las almas, se interesó activamente por los problemas emergentes en aquel tiempo, como la libertad y la unidad de la Iglesia, la «cuestión romana», el modernismo, el socialismo, la cristianización de las masas obreras.
Socorrió heroicamente a las poblaciones damnificadas por los terremotos de Reggio y de Messina (1908) y por el de la Marsica (1915).
Por deseo de Pío X fue Vicario General de la diócesis de Messina durante tres años.
A los veinte años de la fundación de los Hijos de la Divina Providencia, como en «una única planta con muchas ramas», el 29 de junio de 1915 dio inicio a la Congregación de las Pequeñas Hermanas Misioneras de la Caridad, animadas por el mismo carisma fundacional y, en el 1927, las Hermanas adoratrices Sacramentinas invidentes, a las que se añadirán después las Contemplativas de Jesús Crucificado.
Organizó a los laicos en las asociaciones de las «Damas de la Divina Providencia», los «Ex Alumnos» y los «Amigos». Después tomará cuerpo el Instituto Secular Orionino y el Movimiento Laical Orionino.
Después de la primera guerra mundial (1914-1918) se multiplicaron las escuelas, colegios, colonias agrícolas, obras caritativas y asistenciales. Entre las obras más características, creó los «Pequeños Cottolengos», para los que sufren y los abandonados, surgidos en la periferia de las grandes ciudades como «nuevos púlpitos» desde los que hablar de Cristo y de la Iglesia, «faros de fe y de humanidad».
El celo misionero de Don Orione, que ya se había manifestado con el envío a Brasil en 1913 de sus primeros religiosos, se extendió después a Argentina y Uruguay (1921), Inglaterra (1935) y Albania (1936). En 1921-1922 y en 1934-1937, él mismo realizó dos viajes a América Latina, Argentina, Brasil y Uruguay, llegando hasta Chile.
Gozó de la estima personal de los Papas y de las autoridades de la Santa Sede, que le confiaron numerosos y delicados encargos para resolver problemas y curar heridas tanto dentro de la Iglesia como en las relaciones con el mundo civil. Fue predicador, confesor y organizador infatigable de peregrinaciones, misiones, procesiones, «belenes vivientes» y otras manifestaciones populares de la fe. Muy devoto de la Virgen, promovió su devoción por todos los medios y, con el trabajo manual de sus clérigos, construyó los santuarios de la Virgen de la Guardia en Tortona y de la Virgen de Caravaggio en Fumo.
En el invierno de 1940, intentando aliviar los problemas de corazón y pulmones que sufría, fue a la casa de Sanremo, aunque, como decía, «no es entre las palmeras donde deseo vivir y morir, sino entre los pobres que son Jesucristo». Después de tan sólo tres días, rodeado del afecto de sus hermanos, Don Orione falleció el 12 de marzo de 1940, suspirando «!Jesús! !Jesús! Voy».
Su cuerpo, intacto en el momento de la primera exhumación en 1965, fue puesto en un lugar de honor en el santuario de la Virgen de la Guardia de Tortona, …
el 12 de marzo San Luis Orione.
San Luis Orione, Fundador,
Marzo 12
Sacerdote italiano, fundador de la Pequeña Obra de la Divina Providencia y de la Congregación de las Pequeñas Religiosas Misioneras de la Caridad
Luis Orione nació en Pontecurone, diócesis de Tortona, el 23 de junio de 1872. A los 13 años fue recibido en el convento franciscano de Voghera (Pavía) que abandonó después de un año por motivos de salud. De 1886 a 1889 fue alumno de San Juan Bosco en el Oratorio de Valdocco de Turín.
El 16 de octubre de 1889 entró en el seminario de Tortona. Siendo todavía un joven clérigo, se dedicó a vivir la solidaridad con el prójimo en la Sociedad de Mutuo Socorro San Marciano y en la Conferencia de San Vicente. El 3 de julio de 1892, abrió en Tortona el primer Oratorio para cuidar la educación cristiana de los jóvenes. Al año siguiente, el 15 de octubre de 1893, Luis Orione, un clérigo de 21 años, abrió un colegio para chicos pobres en el barrio San Bernardino.
El 13 de abril de 1895, Luis Orione fue ordenado sacerdote y, al mismo tiempo, el Obispo impuso el hábito clerical a seis alumnos de su colegio. En poco tiempo, Don Orione abrió nuevas casas en Mornico Losana (Pavía), en Noto (Sicilia), en Sanremo, en Roma.
Alrededor del joven Fundador crecieron clérigos y sacerdotes que formaron el primer núcleo de la Pequeña Obra de la Divina Providencia. En 1899 inició la rama de los ermitaños de la Divina Providencia. El Obispo de Tortona, Mons. Igino Bandi, con Decreto del 21 de marzo de 1903, reconoció canónicamente a los Hijos de la Divina Providencia (sacerdotes, hermanos coadjutores y ermitaños), congregación religiosa masculina de la Pequeña Obra de la Divina providencia, dedicada a «colaborar para llevar a los pequeños, los pobres y el pueblo a la Iglesia y al Papa, mediante las obras de caridad», profesando un IV voto de especial «fidelidad al Papa».En las primeras Constituciones de 1904, entre los fines de la nueva Congregación aparece el de trabajar «para alcanzar la unión de las Iglesias separadas».
Animado por una gran pasión por la iglesia y por la salvación de las almas, se interesó activamente por los problemas emergentes en aquel tiempo, como la libertad y la unidad de la Iglesia, la «cuestión romana», el modernismo, el socialismo, la cristianización de las masas obreras.
Socorrió heroicamente a las poblaciones damnificadas por los terremotos de Reggio y de Messina (1908) y por el de la Marsica (1915).
Por deseo de Pío X fue Vicario General de la diócesis de Messina durante tres años.
A los veinte años de la fundación de los Hijos de la Divina Providencia, como en «una única planta con muchas ramas», el 29 de junio de 1915 dio inicio a la Congregación de las Pequeñas Hermanas Misioneras de la Caridad, animadas por el mismo carisma fundacional y, en el 1927, las Hermanas adoratrices Sacramentinas invidentes, a las que se añadirán después las Contemplativas de Jesús Crucificado.
Organizó a los laicos en las asociaciones de las «Damas de la Divina Providencia», los «Ex Alumnos» y los «Amigos». Después tomará cuerpo el Instituto Secular Orionino y el Movimiento Laical Orionino.
Después de la primera guerra mundial (1914-1918) se multiplicaron las escuelas, colegios, colonias agrícolas, obras caritativas y asistenciales. Entre las obras más características, creó los «Pequeños Cottolengos», para los que sufren y los abandonados, surgidos en la periferia de las grandes ciudades como «nuevos púlpitos» desde los que hablar de Cristo y de la Iglesia, «faros de fe y de humanidad».
El celo misionero de Don Orione, que ya se había manifestado con el envío a Brasil en 1913 de sus primeros religiosos, se extendió después a Argentina y Uruguay (1921), Inglaterra (1935) y Albania (1936). En 1921-1922 y en 1934-1937, él mismo realizó dos viajes a América Latina, Argentina, Brasil y Uruguay, llegando hasta Chile.
Gozó de la estima personal de los Papas y de las autoridades de la Santa Sede, que le confiaron numerosos y delicados encargos para resolver problemas y curar heridas tanto dentro de la Iglesia como en las relaciones con el mundo civil. Fue predicador, confesor y organizador infatigable de peregrinaciones, misiones, procesiones, «belenes vivientes» y otras manifestaciones populares de la fe. Muy devoto de la Virgen, promovió su devoción por todos los medios y, con el trabajo manual de sus clérigos, construyó los santuarios de la Virgen de la Guardia en Tortona y de la Virgen de Caravaggio en Fumo.
En el invierno de 1940, intentando aliviar los problemas de corazón y pulmones que sufría, fue a la casa de Sanremo, aunque, como decía, «no es entre las palmeras donde deseo vivir y morir, sino entre los pobres que son Jesucristo». Después de tan sólo tres días, rodeado del afecto de sus hermanos, Don Orione falleció el 12 de marzo de 1940, suspirando «!Jesús! !Jesús! Voy».
Su cuerpo, intacto en el momento de la primera exhumación en 1965, fue puesto en un lugar de honor en el santuario de la Virgen de la Guardia de Tortona, …
Wednesday of the First week of Lent
Book of Jonah 3:1-10.
The word of the LORD came to Jonah a second time:
"Set out for the great city of Nineveh, and announce to it the message that I will tell you."
So Jonah made ready and went to Nineveh, according to the LORD'S bidding. Now Nineveh was an enormously large city; it took three days to go through it.
Jonah began his journey through the city, …More
Book of Jonah 3:1-10.
The word of the LORD came to Jonah a second time:
"Set out for the great city of Nineveh, and announce to it the message that I will tell you."
So Jonah made ready and went to Nineveh, according to the LORD'S bidding. Now Nineveh was an enormously large city; it took three days to go through it.
Jonah began his journey through the city, …More
Wednesday of the First week of Lent
Book of Jonah 3:1-10.
The word of the LORD came to Jonah a second time:
"Set out for the great city of Nineveh, and announce to it the message that I will tell you."
So Jonah made ready and went to Nineveh, according to the LORD'S bidding. Now Nineveh was an enormously large city; it took three days to go through it.
Jonah began his journey through the city, and had gone but a single day's walk announcing, "Forty days more and Nineveh shall be destroyed,"
when the people of Nineveh believed God; they proclaimed a fast and all of them, great and small, put on sackcloth.
When the news reached the king of Nineveh, he rose from his throne, laid aside his robe, covered himself with sackcloth, and sat in the ashes.
Then he had this proclaimed throughout Nineveh, by decree of the king and his nobles: "Neither man nor beast, neither cattle nor sheep, shall taste anything; they shall not eat, nor shall they drink water.
Man and beast shall be covered with sackcloth and call loudly to God; every man shall turn from his evil way and from the violence he has in hand.
Who knows, God may relent and forgive, and withhold his blazing wrath, so that we shall not perish."
When God saw by their actions how they turned from their evil way, he repented of the evil that he had threatened to do to them; he did not carry it out.
Psalms 51(50):3-4.12-13.18-19.
Have mercy on me, O God, in your goodness;
In the greatness of your compassion wipe out my offense.
Thoroughly wash me from my guilt
And of my sin cleanse me.
A clean heart create for me, O God,
And a steadfast spirit renew within me.
Cast me not out from your presence,
And your Holy Spirit take not from me.
For you are not pleased with sacrifices;
Should I offer a burnt offering, you would not accept it.
My sacrifice, O God, is a contrite spirit;
A heart contrite and humbled, O God, you will not spurn.
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 11:29-32.
While still more people gathered in the crowd, Jesus said to them, «This generation is an evil generation; it seeks a sign, but no sign will be given it, except the sign of Jonah.
Just as Jonah became a sign to the Ninevites, so will the Son of Man be to this generation.
At the judgment the queen of the south will rise with the men of this generation and she will condemn them, because she came from the ends of the earth to hear the wisdom of Solomon, and there is something greater than Solomon here.
At the judgment the men of Nineveh will arise with this generation and condemn it, because at the preaching of Jonah they repented, and there is something greater than Jonah here.
Commentary of the day : Aphrahat
«This is the fasting that I wish: releasing those bound unjustly» (Is 58,6)
dailygospel.org/main.php
Book of Jonah 3:1-10.
The word of the LORD came to Jonah a second time:
"Set out for the great city of Nineveh, and announce to it the message that I will tell you."
So Jonah made ready and went to Nineveh, according to the LORD'S bidding. Now Nineveh was an enormously large city; it took three days to go through it.
Jonah began his journey through the city, and had gone but a single day's walk announcing, "Forty days more and Nineveh shall be destroyed,"
when the people of Nineveh believed God; they proclaimed a fast and all of them, great and small, put on sackcloth.
When the news reached the king of Nineveh, he rose from his throne, laid aside his robe, covered himself with sackcloth, and sat in the ashes.
Then he had this proclaimed throughout Nineveh, by decree of the king and his nobles: "Neither man nor beast, neither cattle nor sheep, shall taste anything; they shall not eat, nor shall they drink water.
Man and beast shall be covered with sackcloth and call loudly to God; every man shall turn from his evil way and from the violence he has in hand.
Who knows, God may relent and forgive, and withhold his blazing wrath, so that we shall not perish."
When God saw by their actions how they turned from their evil way, he repented of the evil that he had threatened to do to them; he did not carry it out.
Psalms 51(50):3-4.12-13.18-19.
Have mercy on me, O God, in your goodness;
In the greatness of your compassion wipe out my offense.
Thoroughly wash me from my guilt
And of my sin cleanse me.
A clean heart create for me, O God,
And a steadfast spirit renew within me.
Cast me not out from your presence,
And your Holy Spirit take not from me.
For you are not pleased with sacrifices;
Should I offer a burnt offering, you would not accept it.
My sacrifice, O God, is a contrite spirit;
A heart contrite and humbled, O God, you will not spurn.
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 11:29-32.
While still more people gathered in the crowd, Jesus said to them, «This generation is an evil generation; it seeks a sign, but no sign will be given it, except the sign of Jonah.
Just as Jonah became a sign to the Ninevites, so will the Son of Man be to this generation.
At the judgment the queen of the south will rise with the men of this generation and she will condemn them, because she came from the ends of the earth to hear the wisdom of Solomon, and there is something greater than Solomon here.
At the judgment the men of Nineveh will arise with this generation and condemn it, because at the preaching of Jonah they repented, and there is something greater than Jonah here.
Commentary of the day : Aphrahat
«This is the fasting that I wish: releasing those bound unjustly» (Is 58,6)
dailygospel.org/main.php
Other Saints of the Day:
Almut of Wetter
Alphege the Bald
Angela Salawa
Basilissa of Asia
Beatrix of Engelport
Bernard of Carinola
Claudius the Minor
Egdunus
Fechno
Heiu of Hartlepool
Indrecht of Iona
Joseph Zhang Dapeng
Luigi Orione
Maximilian of Thebeste
Mura McFeredach
Paul Aurelian
Peter of Nicomedia
Peter the Deacon
Seraphina
Theophanes the Chronographer
saints.sqpn.com/12-marc…More
Almut of Wetter
Alphege the Bald
Angela Salawa
Basilissa of Asia
Beatrix of Engelport
Bernard of Carinola
Claudius the Minor
Egdunus
Fechno
Heiu of Hartlepool
Indrecht of Iona
Joseph Zhang Dapeng
Luigi Orione
Maximilian of Thebeste
Mura McFeredach
Paul Aurelian
Peter of Nicomedia
Peter the Deacon
Seraphina
Theophanes the Chronographer
saints.sqpn.com/12-marc…More
Other Saints of the Day:
Almut of Wetter
Alphege the Bald
Angela Salawa
Basilissa of Asia
Beatrix of Engelport
Bernard of Carinola
Claudius the Minor
Egdunus
Fechno
Heiu of Hartlepool
Indrecht of Iona
Joseph Zhang Dapeng
Luigi Orione
Maximilian of Thebeste
Mura McFeredach
Paul Aurelian
Peter of Nicomedia
Peter the Deacon
Seraphina
Theophanes the Chronographer
saints.sqpn.com/12-march/
Almut of Wetter
Alphege the Bald
Angela Salawa
Basilissa of Asia
Beatrix of Engelport
Bernard of Carinola
Claudius the Minor
Egdunus
Fechno
Heiu of Hartlepool
Indrecht of Iona
Joseph Zhang Dapeng
Luigi Orione
Maximilian of Thebeste
Mura McFeredach
Paul Aurelian
Peter of Nicomedia
Peter the Deacon
Seraphina
Theophanes the Chronographer
saints.sqpn.com/12-march/
3 more comments from Irapuato
San Luigi Orione Sacerdote e fondatore
12 marzo
Un santo dei nostri tempi, di lui esiste una vastissima bibliografia e periodicamente escono pubblicati stampati, riviste, quaderni di spiritualità, libri che lo riguardano, lo analizzano in tutti i suoi aspetti, parlano della sua opera, davvero grande.
Luigi Giovanni Orione nacque a Pontecurone nella diocesi di Tortona il 23 giugno 1872 da onesti …More
12 marzo
Un santo dei nostri tempi, di lui esiste una vastissima bibliografia e periodicamente escono pubblicati stampati, riviste, quaderni di spiritualità, libri che lo riguardano, lo analizzano in tutti i suoi aspetti, parlano della sua opera, davvero grande.
Luigi Giovanni Orione nacque a Pontecurone nella diocesi di Tortona il 23 giugno 1872 da onesti …More
San Luigi Orione Sacerdote e fondatore
12 marzo
Un santo dei nostri tempi, di lui esiste una vastissima bibliografia e periodicamente escono pubblicati stampati, riviste, quaderni di spiritualità, libri che lo riguardano, lo analizzano in tutti i suoi aspetti, parlano della sua opera, davvero grande.
Luigi Giovanni Orione nacque a Pontecurone nella diocesi di Tortona il 23 giugno 1872 da onesti e semplici genitori, in particolare la madre fu una saggia educatrice e gli fu di valido aiuto nelle sue future attività con i ragazzi.
Lavorò nei campi nella sua fanciullezza, frequentando un po’ di scuola e dedito alle pratiche religiose. A 13 anni entrò fra i Frati Minori di Voghera, purtroppo a causa di una grave polmonite, dovette ritornarsene in famiglia.
Ristabilitasi, aiutò il padre nella selciatura delle strade, esperienza che gli risulterà molto utile per comprendere le sofferenze e la mentalità degli operai. Nel 1886 entrò nell’oratorio di Torino diretto da s. Giovanni Bosco, ove rimarrà per tre anni, l’insegnamento ricevuto e l’esperienza vissuta con il santo innovatore, non si cancellò più dal suo animo, costituendo una direttiva essenziale per le sue future attività in campo giovanile.
Inaspettatamente lasciò i salesiani e nel 1889 entrò nel seminario di Tortona per studiare filosofia per due anni, al termine del corso, proseguì gli studi teologici, alloggiando in una stanzetta sopra il duomo, nel quale prestava servizio per le Messe; riceveva anche un piccolo compenso per le sue necessità.
Nel duomo ebbe l’opportunità di avvicinare i ragazzi a cui impartiva lezioni di catechismo, ma la sua angusta stanzetta non bastava, per cui il vescovo, conscio dell’importanza dell’iniziativa, gli concesse l’uso del giardino del vescovado.
Il 3 luglio 1892, il giovane chierico Luigi Orione, inaugurò il primo oratorio intitolato a s. Luigi; l’anno successivo riuscì ad aprire un collegio detto di s. Bernardino, subito frequentato da un centinaio di ragazzi.
Il 13 aprile 1895, venne ordinato sacerdote, celebrando la prima Messa fra i suoi ragazzi, che nel frattempo si erano trasferiti nell’ex convento di S. Chiara.
Attorno a lui si riunirono altri sacerdoti e chierici, formando il primo nucleo della futura congregazione; si impegnò con tutte le sue forze in molteplici attività: visite ai poveri ed ammalati, lotta contro la Massoneria, diffusione della buona stampa, frequenti predicazioni, cura dei ragazzi.
Si precipitò a soccorrere le popolazioni colpite dal terremoto del 1908 a Messina e Reggio Calabria, inviando nelle sue Case molti orfani, divenne il centro degli aiuti sia civili che pontifici. Papa Pio X gli diede l’incarico, che durò tre anni, di vicario generale della diocesi di Messina.
Stessa operosità dimostrò negli aiuti ai terremotati della Marsica nel 1915, accogliendo altri orfani, a cui diede come a tutti, il vivere, l’istruzione, il lavoro.
Se s. Giovanni Bosco fu l’esempio per l’educazione dei ragazzi, san Luigi Orione fu l’esempio per le opere di carità; girò varie volte l’Italia per raccogliere vocazioni e aiuti materiali per la sue molteplici Opere. Per curare tante attività, fondò la Congregazione dei Figli della Divina Provvidenza e le Piccole Missionarie della Carità; dal lato spirituale e contemplativo, fondò gli Eremiti della Divina Provvidenza e le Suore Sacramentine, a queste due Istituzioni ammise anche i non vedenti.
Ancora lo spirito missionario lo spinse a mandare i suoi figli e suore nell’America Latina e in Palestina sin dal 1914; ben due volte per sostenere le sue opere, si recò egli stesso nel 1921 e nel 1934 a Buenos Aires, dove restò per tre anni organizzando scuole, colonie agricole, parrocchie, orfanotrofi, case di carità dette “Piccolo Cottolengo”.
Sempre in movimento conduceva una vita penitente e poverissima, sebbene cagionevole di salute, organizzò missioni popolari, presepi viventi, processioni e pellegrinaggi, con l’intento che la fede deve permeare tutte le fasi della vita.
Gli ultimi tre anni della sua vita li trascorse sempre a Tortona, facendo visita settimanale al ‘Piccolo Cottolengo’ di Milano ed a quello di Genova; cedendo alle pressioni dei medici e dei confratelli, si concesse qualche giorno di riposo a Sanremo nella villa di S. Clotilde, dove morì dopo pochi giorni, il 12 marzo 1940.
I funerali furono solennissimi e ricevé l’omaggio di tutte le città del Nord Italia da dove passò il corteo funebre; venne tumulato nella cripta del Santuario della Madonna della Guardia di Tortona, da lui fatto edificare. Venticinque anni dopo nel 1965, fu fatta la ricognizione della salma che fu trovata completamente intatta e di nuovo tumulata.
In queste brevi note biografiche, non si riesce a descrivere l’importanza che l’Opera sociale e spirituale di don Orione, come da sempre è chiamato così, ha avuto nel contesto umano, prima con le conseguenze di disastri naturali e poi con i disastri provocati dalla follia umana delle due Guerre Mondiali.
Personaggi di ogni ceto sociale e culturale lo conobbero e contattarono, dai papi s. Pio X e Benedetto XV al maestro Lorenzo Perosi, dalle autorità politiche nazionali e locali, ai santi del suo tempo. Il fondatore della ‘Piccola Opera della Divina Provvidenza’ è stato beatificato il 26 ottobre 1980 da papa Giovanni Paolo II, in un tripudio di tanti suoi figli ed assistiti provenienti da tanta Nazioni.
E' stato proclamato santo da Giovanni Paolo II il 16 maggio 2004, data di culto in cui lo ricorda ogni anno la Congregazione da lui fondata.
Autore: Antonio Borrelli
12 marzo
Un santo dei nostri tempi, di lui esiste una vastissima bibliografia e periodicamente escono pubblicati stampati, riviste, quaderni di spiritualità, libri che lo riguardano, lo analizzano in tutti i suoi aspetti, parlano della sua opera, davvero grande.
Luigi Giovanni Orione nacque a Pontecurone nella diocesi di Tortona il 23 giugno 1872 da onesti e semplici genitori, in particolare la madre fu una saggia educatrice e gli fu di valido aiuto nelle sue future attività con i ragazzi.
Lavorò nei campi nella sua fanciullezza, frequentando un po’ di scuola e dedito alle pratiche religiose. A 13 anni entrò fra i Frati Minori di Voghera, purtroppo a causa di una grave polmonite, dovette ritornarsene in famiglia.
Ristabilitasi, aiutò il padre nella selciatura delle strade, esperienza che gli risulterà molto utile per comprendere le sofferenze e la mentalità degli operai. Nel 1886 entrò nell’oratorio di Torino diretto da s. Giovanni Bosco, ove rimarrà per tre anni, l’insegnamento ricevuto e l’esperienza vissuta con il santo innovatore, non si cancellò più dal suo animo, costituendo una direttiva essenziale per le sue future attività in campo giovanile.
Inaspettatamente lasciò i salesiani e nel 1889 entrò nel seminario di Tortona per studiare filosofia per due anni, al termine del corso, proseguì gli studi teologici, alloggiando in una stanzetta sopra il duomo, nel quale prestava servizio per le Messe; riceveva anche un piccolo compenso per le sue necessità.
Nel duomo ebbe l’opportunità di avvicinare i ragazzi a cui impartiva lezioni di catechismo, ma la sua angusta stanzetta non bastava, per cui il vescovo, conscio dell’importanza dell’iniziativa, gli concesse l’uso del giardino del vescovado.
Il 3 luglio 1892, il giovane chierico Luigi Orione, inaugurò il primo oratorio intitolato a s. Luigi; l’anno successivo riuscì ad aprire un collegio detto di s. Bernardino, subito frequentato da un centinaio di ragazzi.
Il 13 aprile 1895, venne ordinato sacerdote, celebrando la prima Messa fra i suoi ragazzi, che nel frattempo si erano trasferiti nell’ex convento di S. Chiara.
Attorno a lui si riunirono altri sacerdoti e chierici, formando il primo nucleo della futura congregazione; si impegnò con tutte le sue forze in molteplici attività: visite ai poveri ed ammalati, lotta contro la Massoneria, diffusione della buona stampa, frequenti predicazioni, cura dei ragazzi.
Si precipitò a soccorrere le popolazioni colpite dal terremoto del 1908 a Messina e Reggio Calabria, inviando nelle sue Case molti orfani, divenne il centro degli aiuti sia civili che pontifici. Papa Pio X gli diede l’incarico, che durò tre anni, di vicario generale della diocesi di Messina.
Stessa operosità dimostrò negli aiuti ai terremotati della Marsica nel 1915, accogliendo altri orfani, a cui diede come a tutti, il vivere, l’istruzione, il lavoro.
Se s. Giovanni Bosco fu l’esempio per l’educazione dei ragazzi, san Luigi Orione fu l’esempio per le opere di carità; girò varie volte l’Italia per raccogliere vocazioni e aiuti materiali per la sue molteplici Opere. Per curare tante attività, fondò la Congregazione dei Figli della Divina Provvidenza e le Piccole Missionarie della Carità; dal lato spirituale e contemplativo, fondò gli Eremiti della Divina Provvidenza e le Suore Sacramentine, a queste due Istituzioni ammise anche i non vedenti.
Ancora lo spirito missionario lo spinse a mandare i suoi figli e suore nell’America Latina e in Palestina sin dal 1914; ben due volte per sostenere le sue opere, si recò egli stesso nel 1921 e nel 1934 a Buenos Aires, dove restò per tre anni organizzando scuole, colonie agricole, parrocchie, orfanotrofi, case di carità dette “Piccolo Cottolengo”.
Sempre in movimento conduceva una vita penitente e poverissima, sebbene cagionevole di salute, organizzò missioni popolari, presepi viventi, processioni e pellegrinaggi, con l’intento che la fede deve permeare tutte le fasi della vita.
Gli ultimi tre anni della sua vita li trascorse sempre a Tortona, facendo visita settimanale al ‘Piccolo Cottolengo’ di Milano ed a quello di Genova; cedendo alle pressioni dei medici e dei confratelli, si concesse qualche giorno di riposo a Sanremo nella villa di S. Clotilde, dove morì dopo pochi giorni, il 12 marzo 1940.
I funerali furono solennissimi e ricevé l’omaggio di tutte le città del Nord Italia da dove passò il corteo funebre; venne tumulato nella cripta del Santuario della Madonna della Guardia di Tortona, da lui fatto edificare. Venticinque anni dopo nel 1965, fu fatta la ricognizione della salma che fu trovata completamente intatta e di nuovo tumulata.
In queste brevi note biografiche, non si riesce a descrivere l’importanza che l’Opera sociale e spirituale di don Orione, come da sempre è chiamato così, ha avuto nel contesto umano, prima con le conseguenze di disastri naturali e poi con i disastri provocati dalla follia umana delle due Guerre Mondiali.
Personaggi di ogni ceto sociale e culturale lo conobbero e contattarono, dai papi s. Pio X e Benedetto XV al maestro Lorenzo Perosi, dalle autorità politiche nazionali e locali, ai santi del suo tempo. Il fondatore della ‘Piccola Opera della Divina Provvidenza’ è stato beatificato il 26 ottobre 1980 da papa Giovanni Paolo II, in un tripudio di tanti suoi figli ed assistiti provenienti da tanta Nazioni.
E' stato proclamato santo da Giovanni Paolo II il 16 maggio 2004, data di culto in cui lo ricorda ogni anno la Congregazione da lui fondata.
Autore: Antonio Borrelli
Heiliger Ludwig Orione
italienischer Name: Luigi
deutsch auch: Aloisius
Gedenktag katholisch: 12. März
Hochfest im Kleinen Werk von der göttlichen Vorsehung: 16. Mai
nicht gebotener Gedenktag bei den Salesianern Don Boscos: 16. Mai
in Mailand: 26. Oktober
Name bedeutet: der ganz Weise (latein. Form von Alwis, althochdt.)
Priester, Ordensgründer
* 23. Juni 1872 in Pontecurone bei Alessandria …More
italienischer Name: Luigi
deutsch auch: Aloisius
Gedenktag katholisch: 12. März
Hochfest im Kleinen Werk von der göttlichen Vorsehung: 16. Mai
nicht gebotener Gedenktag bei den Salesianern Don Boscos: 16. Mai
in Mailand: 26. Oktober
Name bedeutet: der ganz Weise (latein. Form von Alwis, althochdt.)
Priester, Ordensgründer
* 23. Juni 1872 in Pontecurone bei Alessandria …More
Heiliger Ludwig Orione
italienischer Name: Luigi
deutsch auch: Aloisius
Gedenktag katholisch: 12. März
Hochfest im Kleinen Werk von der göttlichen Vorsehung: 16. Mai
nicht gebotener Gedenktag bei den Salesianern Don Boscos: 16. Mai
in Mailand: 26. Oktober
Name bedeutet: der ganz Weise (latein. Form von Alwis, althochdt.)
Priester, Ordensgründer
* 23. Juni 1872 in Pontecurone bei Alessandria in Italien
† 12. März 1940 in San Remo in Italien
Ludwig Orione wurde bei den Franziskanern in Voghera ausgebildet und besuchte dann das Gymnasium bei Johannes Don Bosco in Turin. Jahrelang hatte Ludwig unter schweren Krankheiten gelitten, deshalb hatten ihm die Franziskaner die Aufnahme in den Orden verweigert. Nach dem Tod von Don Bosco 1888 wurde er wundersam geheilt und konnte mit dem Theologiestudium in Tortona beginnen. Schon als Student gründete er 1892 in Tortona ein kirchliches Jugendzentrum und 1893 ein Heim für mittellose Schüler. Im Priesterseminar in Tortona setzte er seine Ausbildung fort und wurde dort 1895 zum Priester geweiht.
Ludwig Orione
Aus seiner Jugendarbeit entwickelte Ludwig Orione das caritative Opera della Divina Provvidenza, das Werk der göttlichen Vorsehung, getragen von den zwei durch ihn ins Leben gerufenen Ordensfamilien, den 1903 gegründeten Figli della Divina Provvidenza, den Söhnen der göttlichen Vorsehung und den 1915 gegründeten Piccole Suore Missionarie della Carità, den Kleinen Missionsschwestern von der Liebe. Papst Pius X. beauftragte ihn mit Seelsorge in Rom, 1909 wurde er zum Generalvikar der Erzdiözese Messina ernannt, nachdem er beim verheerenden Erdbeben in Messina 1908 umfangreiche Hilfsmaßnahmen zugunsten der Waisen organisiert hatte. Auch die Opfer des Erdbebens von Marsica - der Gegend um Avezzano - im Jahr 1915 und die zahlreichen Kriegswaisen von 1915 bis 1918 erfuhren seine Hilfe. Orione sah sich in alledem als Verkündiger des Evangeliums, besonders auch gegenüber der Kirche ferne Stehenden. Im Auftrag der Päpste betreute er im Modernismusstreit ausgeschiedene Priester. Er solidarisierte sich auch mit den Nöten der Arbeiter, so anlässlich eines Streiks in Candia Lomellina 1901.
Ora et labora, bete und arbeite, das Motto von Benedikt von Nursia wurde auch Ludwigs Leitmotiv, gepaart mit der Kreuzesliebe des Franziskus von Assisi, dem Vorbild der Schwerstkrankenpflege bei Josef Benedikt Cottolengo sowie der Arbeit unter Jugendlichen und der Missionen seines Lehrers Johannes Don Bosco. Die Verehrung der Maria war für ihn immerwährende Kraftquelle. Briefe und von ihm gegründete Zeitschriften verbreiteten seine Einsichten.
Ludwigs Grab ist in der Wallfahrtskirche Madonna della Guardia in Tortona, wo sich die Zentrale seines Werkes befindet.
Noch vor seinem Tod breitete sich Ludwig Oriones Werk in Polen, Brasilien und den USA aus. Bei seinem Tod zählten die beiden Kongregationen 820 Mitglieder, darunter 220 Priester, die in mehr als hundert Werken Dienst an Armen, Kranken und an jungen Menschen taten. Bis heute wird es unterstützt von den Absolventen seiner Schulen und den Amici di Don Orione, den Freunden von Don Orione. Die von ihm gegründete Ordensfamilie arbeitet heute in fast allen Ländern der Erde als Helfer für Alte, Kranke und Notleidende, besonders unter der Jugend.
Kanonisation: Ludwig Orione wurde 1980 von Papst Johannes Paul II. selig- und 2004 vom selben Papst heiliggesprochen.
www.heiligenlexikon.de/BiographienL/Luigi_Orione.html
italienischer Name: Luigi
deutsch auch: Aloisius
Gedenktag katholisch: 12. März
Hochfest im Kleinen Werk von der göttlichen Vorsehung: 16. Mai
nicht gebotener Gedenktag bei den Salesianern Don Boscos: 16. Mai
in Mailand: 26. Oktober
Name bedeutet: der ganz Weise (latein. Form von Alwis, althochdt.)
Priester, Ordensgründer
* 23. Juni 1872 in Pontecurone bei Alessandria in Italien
† 12. März 1940 in San Remo in Italien
Ludwig Orione wurde bei den Franziskanern in Voghera ausgebildet und besuchte dann das Gymnasium bei Johannes Don Bosco in Turin. Jahrelang hatte Ludwig unter schweren Krankheiten gelitten, deshalb hatten ihm die Franziskaner die Aufnahme in den Orden verweigert. Nach dem Tod von Don Bosco 1888 wurde er wundersam geheilt und konnte mit dem Theologiestudium in Tortona beginnen. Schon als Student gründete er 1892 in Tortona ein kirchliches Jugendzentrum und 1893 ein Heim für mittellose Schüler. Im Priesterseminar in Tortona setzte er seine Ausbildung fort und wurde dort 1895 zum Priester geweiht.
Ludwig Orione
Aus seiner Jugendarbeit entwickelte Ludwig Orione das caritative Opera della Divina Provvidenza, das Werk der göttlichen Vorsehung, getragen von den zwei durch ihn ins Leben gerufenen Ordensfamilien, den 1903 gegründeten Figli della Divina Provvidenza, den Söhnen der göttlichen Vorsehung und den 1915 gegründeten Piccole Suore Missionarie della Carità, den Kleinen Missionsschwestern von der Liebe. Papst Pius X. beauftragte ihn mit Seelsorge in Rom, 1909 wurde er zum Generalvikar der Erzdiözese Messina ernannt, nachdem er beim verheerenden Erdbeben in Messina 1908 umfangreiche Hilfsmaßnahmen zugunsten der Waisen organisiert hatte. Auch die Opfer des Erdbebens von Marsica - der Gegend um Avezzano - im Jahr 1915 und die zahlreichen Kriegswaisen von 1915 bis 1918 erfuhren seine Hilfe. Orione sah sich in alledem als Verkündiger des Evangeliums, besonders auch gegenüber der Kirche ferne Stehenden. Im Auftrag der Päpste betreute er im Modernismusstreit ausgeschiedene Priester. Er solidarisierte sich auch mit den Nöten der Arbeiter, so anlässlich eines Streiks in Candia Lomellina 1901.
Ora et labora, bete und arbeite, das Motto von Benedikt von Nursia wurde auch Ludwigs Leitmotiv, gepaart mit der Kreuzesliebe des Franziskus von Assisi, dem Vorbild der Schwerstkrankenpflege bei Josef Benedikt Cottolengo sowie der Arbeit unter Jugendlichen und der Missionen seines Lehrers Johannes Don Bosco. Die Verehrung der Maria war für ihn immerwährende Kraftquelle. Briefe und von ihm gegründete Zeitschriften verbreiteten seine Einsichten.
Ludwigs Grab ist in der Wallfahrtskirche Madonna della Guardia in Tortona, wo sich die Zentrale seines Werkes befindet.
Noch vor seinem Tod breitete sich Ludwig Oriones Werk in Polen, Brasilien und den USA aus. Bei seinem Tod zählten die beiden Kongregationen 820 Mitglieder, darunter 220 Priester, die in mehr als hundert Werken Dienst an Armen, Kranken und an jungen Menschen taten. Bis heute wird es unterstützt von den Absolventen seiner Schulen und den Amici di Don Orione, den Freunden von Don Orione. Die von ihm gegründete Ordensfamilie arbeitet heute in fast allen Ländern der Erde als Helfer für Alte, Kranke und Notleidende, besonders unter der Jugend.
Kanonisation: Ludwig Orione wurde 1980 von Papst Johannes Paul II. selig- und 2004 vom selben Papst heiliggesprochen.
www.heiligenlexikon.de/BiographienL/Luigi_Orione.html
Saint Luigi Orione is the founder of The Little Work of Divine Providence, which is made up of two religious Congregations: the Sons of Divine Providence, consisting of Priests and Brothers and the Little Missionary Sisters of Charity. These two Congregations are supported by two Contemplative orders: the Hermits of Divine Providence and the Blind Sacramentine Sisters. New branches have begun …More
Saint Luigi Orione is the founder of The Little Work of Divine Providence, which is made up of two religious Congregations: the Sons of Divine Providence, consisting of Priests and Brothers and the Little Missionary Sisters of Charity. These two Congregations are supported by two Contemplative orders: the Hermits of Divine Providence and the Blind Sacramentine Sisters. New branches have begun recently and Don Orione's charism has been embraced by thousands of lay people, men and women who have formed the Don Orione Lay movement.
Don Orione died in 1940 but the family he started goes on in more than 300 foundations in different parts of the world: in England, Ireland and other European countries, in the North and South America, in Asia and in several African Countries.
Saint Luigi Orione was born in Piedmont, Northern Italy, at Pontecurone, a village near Tortona on 23rd June 1872. The young Luigi felt he wanted to be a priest and joined the Franciscans, but had to leave due to ill health. He was welcomed by St. John Bosco, but left the Salesians after a few years to become a seminarian in his own Diocese of Tortona.
While still a student, he started his life long work for those he loved most, namely the poor. He catechised a small group of boys and they followed him very much as children now follow priests, brothers and sisters as they go about their work. Don Orione drew people to himself throughout his life. They came to be with him; some to help him, others to be helped.
Don Orione loved everybody; but the poor, the young, the elderly, the sick and people with disabilities were his special friends.
His apostolate embraces different types of work. In the British Isles at the time of his Canonisation in 2004 the Sons of Divine Providence ran: several care homes for the elderly and people with learning disabilities, day centres and supported independent housing establishments. They have also founded and run missions in Kenya and Jordan for a number of years. In 2002 they founded a mission in India.
Throughout the world the apostolate includes schools, hostels for workers, hospitals, homes for the elderly, the disabled, the sick and the blind, learning centres, Parishes and Missions.
The ideal of Don Orione's life was to live and to die for the spiritual welfare of people, serving Our Lord Jesus Christ, the Mother Church and its head, the Pope. His motto was, "Do good always, to all, evil to none".
He travelled far and wide, started new foundations at home and abroad and followed their progress. He died in Italy on 12th March 1940 after sending a loving message to the Pope: His last words were: "Jesus.. Jesus.. Jesus."
His body is incorrupt and can be venerated in Tortona. He was beatified in Rome on 26th October 1980 by Pope John Paul II. The same Pope declared him a Saint on 16th May 2004.
Miracle attributed to Blessed Don Orione
The official publication of the Decree formally recognising the miracle attributed to the intercession of Blessed Luigi Orione was held in Rome on 7th July 2003, in the presence of the Holy Father, John Paul II.
The miraculous cure occured in Pierino Penacca, a man from the diocese of Tortona (Alessandria). He was born at Momperone on May 14th 1912. As a young man, Pierino knew Don Orione.
In November 1990, Pierino became very ill and found that he was spitting blood. A lung tumour was diagnosed and confirmed. His general health worsened and on 28th November he was admitted to the San Raffaele Hospital, Milan. There, two further cytological tests detected the presence of a “lung carcinoma”. He was aged 78 years old and the doctors declared that neither chemotherapy nor radiotherapy would diminish the tumour so he was discharged from hospital to be with his family.
It was at this stage that Pierino, his sons, some of the Don Orione priests, friends and even the disabled people at the Cottolengo turned to Don Orione in prayer asking for his intercession. Surprisingly and without any explanation there was a speedy recovery and no traces of the deadly tumour could be found. Various tests were carried out in the the following 11 years and the findings were all clear. This healing could not be explained scientifically, but the Church recognised it as a miracle attributed to the intercession of Blessed Luigi Orione.
Pierino himself says “I remember only that I was very ill, blood was coming out of my mouth and I was feeling very worn out. I remember very little of being admitted to hospital; I find it easier to recall far away things, of my youth, rather than recent years.
After being discharged from hospital I started to feel well. I have always had a great trust in Don Orione and I pray for his intercession always. Since I recovered I must thank the Lord and Don Orione.”
The Canonisation May 16th 2004
Sunday May 16th 2004 was a very historic day in the life of the congregation of the Sons of Divine Providence. This was the day when its founder Luigi Orione was canonised.
Here is an account written by one of the pilgrims about that day.
This day sees 63 pilgrims of Divine Providence from Britain and Ireland waking up in the Mondo Migliore centre, near Castel Gondolfo just outside Rome, planning to leave early so as to secure good seats in St Peters square.
The coach dropped us off on the Via della Conciliazione at 7:30am on Sunday. Most of us made our way into the seating area in St Peters square hoping to get close to the outside altar. A few of us were privileged to go as helpers with those in wheelchairs into the disabled persons section at the front of the congregation. The weather was glorious. The sun rolled over us like a huge natural spotlight. As well as Don Orione, five other men and women were to be canonised that day. Long before John Paul II came out banners and songs filled the air, as they did during the whole ceremony. You could sense an infectious enthusiasm together with a deep appreciation for the lives of the holy men and women whose faces smiled down on us from the banners set up on the facade of St Peters basilica. When John Paul II finally appeared to start the celebrations at about 9:30, he was greeted with loud cheers and long applause. He was flanked on his left with rows of cardinals and dignitaries, and on his right with rows of priests who helped him in concelebrating the mass.
Don Orione, the Father of the poor, is now a Saint who intercedes for us in heaven. Pope John Paul said of him ... “His witness is alive still today. The world, all too often dominated by indifference and violence, needs persons like him who ‘fill with love the furrows of the earth (that are instead) so full of selfishness and hatred” (Writings, 62, 99).
Not everybody could go to the canonisation. Some of the “family” had to make the sacrifice of staying at home! The canonisation was broadcasted on two major private networks, EWTN from the United States and Telepace from Italy, and so many got the chance to see it from the armchair rather than the obelisk!
Don Orione would be the first to use the media to his advantage had he lived today. He said we needed to be “ahead of the times”, and use all at our disposal to proclaim the good news of the gospel.
May Saint Orione help us to be “Oriones” in today’s world.
On 25 June 2008, Pope Benedict XVI unveiled and blessed a statue of St. Luigi Orione, sculptured from white Carrara marble by Alessandro Romano. The statue, standing in one of the Michaelangelo niches of St. Peter’s basilica in the Vatican, portrays Don Orione’s active life. He holds a bible in his right hand with the phrase “ONLY CHARITY WILL SAVE THE WORLD”. With his left hand Don Orione embraces a boy he has rescued from an earthquake. The embrace is paternal, kind and comforting. The boy is promised bread and the Word of God for the future.
www.sonsofdivineprovidence.org/LuigiOrione.html
Don Orione died in 1940 but the family he started goes on in more than 300 foundations in different parts of the world: in England, Ireland and other European countries, in the North and South America, in Asia and in several African Countries.
Saint Luigi Orione was born in Piedmont, Northern Italy, at Pontecurone, a village near Tortona on 23rd June 1872. The young Luigi felt he wanted to be a priest and joined the Franciscans, but had to leave due to ill health. He was welcomed by St. John Bosco, but left the Salesians after a few years to become a seminarian in his own Diocese of Tortona.
While still a student, he started his life long work for those he loved most, namely the poor. He catechised a small group of boys and they followed him very much as children now follow priests, brothers and sisters as they go about their work. Don Orione drew people to himself throughout his life. They came to be with him; some to help him, others to be helped.
Don Orione loved everybody; but the poor, the young, the elderly, the sick and people with disabilities were his special friends.
His apostolate embraces different types of work. In the British Isles at the time of his Canonisation in 2004 the Sons of Divine Providence ran: several care homes for the elderly and people with learning disabilities, day centres and supported independent housing establishments. They have also founded and run missions in Kenya and Jordan for a number of years. In 2002 they founded a mission in India.
Throughout the world the apostolate includes schools, hostels for workers, hospitals, homes for the elderly, the disabled, the sick and the blind, learning centres, Parishes and Missions.
The ideal of Don Orione's life was to live and to die for the spiritual welfare of people, serving Our Lord Jesus Christ, the Mother Church and its head, the Pope. His motto was, "Do good always, to all, evil to none".
He travelled far and wide, started new foundations at home and abroad and followed their progress. He died in Italy on 12th March 1940 after sending a loving message to the Pope: His last words were: "Jesus.. Jesus.. Jesus."
His body is incorrupt and can be venerated in Tortona. He was beatified in Rome on 26th October 1980 by Pope John Paul II. The same Pope declared him a Saint on 16th May 2004.
Miracle attributed to Blessed Don Orione
The official publication of the Decree formally recognising the miracle attributed to the intercession of Blessed Luigi Orione was held in Rome on 7th July 2003, in the presence of the Holy Father, John Paul II.
The miraculous cure occured in Pierino Penacca, a man from the diocese of Tortona (Alessandria). He was born at Momperone on May 14th 1912. As a young man, Pierino knew Don Orione.
In November 1990, Pierino became very ill and found that he was spitting blood. A lung tumour was diagnosed and confirmed. His general health worsened and on 28th November he was admitted to the San Raffaele Hospital, Milan. There, two further cytological tests detected the presence of a “lung carcinoma”. He was aged 78 years old and the doctors declared that neither chemotherapy nor radiotherapy would diminish the tumour so he was discharged from hospital to be with his family.
It was at this stage that Pierino, his sons, some of the Don Orione priests, friends and even the disabled people at the Cottolengo turned to Don Orione in prayer asking for his intercession. Surprisingly and without any explanation there was a speedy recovery and no traces of the deadly tumour could be found. Various tests were carried out in the the following 11 years and the findings were all clear. This healing could not be explained scientifically, but the Church recognised it as a miracle attributed to the intercession of Blessed Luigi Orione.
Pierino himself says “I remember only that I was very ill, blood was coming out of my mouth and I was feeling very worn out. I remember very little of being admitted to hospital; I find it easier to recall far away things, of my youth, rather than recent years.
After being discharged from hospital I started to feel well. I have always had a great trust in Don Orione and I pray for his intercession always. Since I recovered I must thank the Lord and Don Orione.”
The Canonisation May 16th 2004
Sunday May 16th 2004 was a very historic day in the life of the congregation of the Sons of Divine Providence. This was the day when its founder Luigi Orione was canonised.
Here is an account written by one of the pilgrims about that day.
This day sees 63 pilgrims of Divine Providence from Britain and Ireland waking up in the Mondo Migliore centre, near Castel Gondolfo just outside Rome, planning to leave early so as to secure good seats in St Peters square.
The coach dropped us off on the Via della Conciliazione at 7:30am on Sunday. Most of us made our way into the seating area in St Peters square hoping to get close to the outside altar. A few of us were privileged to go as helpers with those in wheelchairs into the disabled persons section at the front of the congregation. The weather was glorious. The sun rolled over us like a huge natural spotlight. As well as Don Orione, five other men and women were to be canonised that day. Long before John Paul II came out banners and songs filled the air, as they did during the whole ceremony. You could sense an infectious enthusiasm together with a deep appreciation for the lives of the holy men and women whose faces smiled down on us from the banners set up on the facade of St Peters basilica. When John Paul II finally appeared to start the celebrations at about 9:30, he was greeted with loud cheers and long applause. He was flanked on his left with rows of cardinals and dignitaries, and on his right with rows of priests who helped him in concelebrating the mass.
Don Orione, the Father of the poor, is now a Saint who intercedes for us in heaven. Pope John Paul said of him ... “His witness is alive still today. The world, all too often dominated by indifference and violence, needs persons like him who ‘fill with love the furrows of the earth (that are instead) so full of selfishness and hatred” (Writings, 62, 99).
Not everybody could go to the canonisation. Some of the “family” had to make the sacrifice of staying at home! The canonisation was broadcasted on two major private networks, EWTN from the United States and Telepace from Italy, and so many got the chance to see it from the armchair rather than the obelisk!
Don Orione would be the first to use the media to his advantage had he lived today. He said we needed to be “ahead of the times”, and use all at our disposal to proclaim the good news of the gospel.
May Saint Orione help us to be “Oriones” in today’s world.
On 25 June 2008, Pope Benedict XVI unveiled and blessed a statue of St. Luigi Orione, sculptured from white Carrara marble by Alessandro Romano. The statue, standing in one of the Michaelangelo niches of St. Peter’s basilica in the Vatican, portrays Don Orione’s active life. He holds a bible in his right hand with the phrase “ONLY CHARITY WILL SAVE THE WORLD”. With his left hand Don Orione embraces a boy he has rescued from an earthquake. The embrace is paternal, kind and comforting. The boy is promised bread and the Word of God for the future.
www.sonsofdivineprovidence.org/LuigiOrione.html