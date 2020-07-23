WATCH & SHARE! THE WORLD IS NEVER GOING BACK TO "NORMAL"...

Fauci is an investor in companies creating new vaccines and drugs. It helps him to have this virus spreading. If we had just continued without the lockdowns and masks, and monitored the elderly and immunosuppressed, we wouldn't have a 20 percent unemployment rate, riots, and general chaos. This is evil. And the worst part is that Donald Trump buys into most of it.



The science is completely oppos… More

The science is completely opposed to what Fauci and Our Betters support.