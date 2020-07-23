Clicks70

WATCH & SHARE! THE WORLD IS NEVER GOING BACK TO "NORMAL"...

malemp
2
When dr Fauci talks i just want to 🤢🤢🤮🤮🤮🤮
Jmy1975
Fauci is an investor in companies creating new vaccines and drugs. It helps him to have this virus spreading. If we had just continued without the lockdowns and masks, and monitored the elderly and immunosuppressed, we wouldn't have a 20 percent unemployment rate, riots, and general chaos. This is evil. And the worst part is that Donald Trump buys into most of it.

Alex A
Fauci changes his mind more than the weather changes. He's a 'corporate man' saying what ever he is told by globalists. How he ever came to be an 'expert' of virology is beyond me.
