265. God does not condemn

Sometimes God seems severe:
“The Lord, therefore, became angry with Solomon, because his heart was turned away from the Lord, the God of Israel.” 1 Kings, chapter 11, verse 9
God “is angry” at the impiety of Solomon. But God, in reality, doesn’t need to be angry, since its Solomon who persecutes himself with his impiety. Solomon’s unhealthy words and gestures irritate himself.
The inner light that God gives us allows us to judge between what is good and what is less good. God gives us everything; that we have good use of it. To misuse the graces of God is to condemn ourselves to wrongdoings, to evil.
In the following two texts, we have a summary of the importance of being enlightened to choose between bad and good:
“Contemplation is a gaze of faith, fixed on Jesus. ‘I look at him and he looks at me’: this is what a certain peasant of Ars used to say to his holy cure about his prayer before the tabernacle.” Catechism of the Catholic Church, number 2715, Saint Jean-Marie Vianney
This focus on Jesus is a renunciation of self. His gaze purifies our heart; the light of the countenance of Jesus illumines the eyes of our heart and teaches us to see everything in the light of his truth and his compassion for all men.
Contemplation also turns its gaze on the mysteries of the life of Christ. Thus it learns the “interior knowledge of our Lord”, the more to love him and follow him (see St. Ignatius of Loyola, Spiritual Exercises, 104). Catechism of the Catholic Church, ## 2715-16. Website: http: //vatican.va/archive/FRA0013/_P9H.HTM
