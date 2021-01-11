Home
parangutirimicuaro
53 minutes ago
Here is the eighty-fourth “Care for the Soul” video from the Archbishop of Montreal, Most Reverend Christian Lépine published during the COVID-19 pandemic. ''1 Corinthians 13:4-8''
Sign up