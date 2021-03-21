Christ in Supplication "During his life on earth, Christ offered up prayer and entreaty, aloud and in silent tears, to the one who had the power to save him out of death, and he submitted so humbly … More

"During his life on earth, Christ offered up prayer and entreaty, aloud and in silent tears, to the one who had the power to save him out of death, and he submitted so humbly that his prayer was heard. Although he was Son, he learnt to obey through suffering; but having been made perfect, he became for all who obey him the source of eternal salvation." – Hebrews 5:7-9, which is the epistle at Mass today (5th Sun of Lent). This mosaic of Christ in supplication is from the facade of the Church of All Nations in Jerusalem, built on the site of Christ's Agony in the Garden of Gethsemane.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr