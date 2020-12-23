A cold and freezing night. A cold and freezing night 25th December 2020 Nativity of the Lord Dear brothers and sisters, a famous Christmas song describes the night Jesus was born as very cold. Actual… More

25th December 2020 Nativity of the Lord



Dear brothers and sisters, a famous Christmas song describes the night Jesus was born as very cold. Actually we do not know if on that night "the weather" was so frostly, but the world immersed in the darkness of evil certainly was. That “frost of indifference and inhumanity”, as Pope Francis reminds us, which, nowadays as ever, only causes mortal sadness. That Child born in Bethlehem comes to warm and thus to save the frozen hearts of men and women of all times with the greater power of His love! Dear brothers and sisters, I take advantage of this opportunity to wish everybody a Holy Christmas and a peaceful New Year!