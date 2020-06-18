Vatican Archbishop Jumps On Next Bandwagon: Francis Is "Very Worried" About "Virus Of Racism"

Pro-homosexual Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, the President of the Pontifical Academy for Life, told EWTN’s Catherine Hadro about Francis’ view on the US George-Floyd riots (Twitter.com, June 17).“I personally know that Francis is very worried about this virus of violence and racism because the USA has a great weight and responsibility towards the world,” he said.Paglia also excreted empty formulas about the U.S. as “a bastion of democracy,” its "important role in the Second Vatican Council,” and its “promotion of religious freedom.”