The list of Worst Countries for Christians to Live in is compiled annually by Open Doors, whose researchers assign a point value to incidents of persecution — forced conversions, attacks on churches, arrests, etc. Open Doors has published its list for 26 years. The group’s top 10 countries where Christians face the most persecution are: 1.

— Christians and Christian missionaries are routinely imprisoned in labor camps. 2

— The government of this Muslim country does not recognize any of its citizens as Christian. 3

— The Catholic bishop of Mogadishu has described it as “not possible” to be a Christian in Somalia. 4.

— The government is reportedly training militants to attack Coptic Christians. 5.

— Christians and other non-Muslims sit on death row, facing charges of blasphemy. 6

— The Muslim government has slated Christian churches for demolition. 7.

— Only four religions are officially recognized (Sunni Islam and the Eritrean Orthodox, Roman Catholic, and Evangelical Lutheran churches). Those belonging to other faiths are persecuted and those of recognized faiths are routinely harassed by the government. 8.

— The ongoing political and humanitarian crisis has further squeezed Christians and other religious minorities, who already faced severe restrictions on practicing their faiths. 9

— Religious minorities, including Christians, face “systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom,” according to the U.S. State Department. 10.

— where rising Hindu nationalism has increased persecution of other religious groups.