228. It will be given to you

When we realize that there’s evil in the world, it is because we’re in the grace of the prophet. Our eyes open, our stomach shudder. We’re the people sent who can introduce the goodness. We must continue to carry God’s Love to others. We are prophets thanks to our Baptism.The Gospel of John allows us to know God more deeply. By his writings he enables us to become disciples of Jesus. It opens wide the doors to the mysteries that surround the life of Christ, as the other three evangelists did also.If Father Marie-Eugene of the Infant-Jesus is able to become blessed, only by being a witness of the faith of Teresa of Avila, John of the Cross and Therese of the Infant-Jesus, meditating their lives in the light of Christ, let’s imagine what the writings of John the Evangelist and the texts of the Bible can achieve in our life, through the light of Christ!John’s mission, the mission of the prophet is to open a path, so that we can meet Jesus, our Lord, the Love of the Holy Spirit and know the Father.We have a lot to ask to the Holy Spirit. We remember this Word of Jesus:“Ask and it will be given to you.” Matthew, chapter 7, verse 7We mostly need to be with the Spirit. May the Holy Spirit increase our faith, our life of prayer, the impulse of our heart to fully share what we receive from the Trinity, to transmit to the world that seeks, sometimes through difficult trials, the meaning of life, the meaning of love. May they know that they can only find Love in God.May the Lord keep us close to his Heart as John rested his head on Jesus’ Heart. Let’s listen to the message of his Heart. May he comfort us so that we may be free to embark on the road with him for the salvation of the world, the Word of God in hand and in heart.Book: Let’s evangelizeNormand Thomas