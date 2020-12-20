Civil War within the Church ~ Fr. Linus Clovis. Homily of Fr. Linus Clovis - The Feast of Christ the King The Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe, commonly referred to as the … More





Homily of Fr. Linus Clovis

-

The Feast of Christ the King



The Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe, commonly referred to as the Feast of Christ the King or Christ the King Sunday, is a relatively recent addition to the Western liturgical calendar, having been instituted in 1925 by Pope Pius XI for the Roman Rite of the Catholic Church.

--



Intro/Outro Audio from:

Jeffrey Ostrowski - “Ave Maria” (Tomás Luis de Victoria)

youtube.com/watch?v=scJFVzf3G_4 Civil War within the Church ~ Fr. Linus Clovis.Homily of Fr. Linus ClovisThe Feast of Christ the KingThe Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe, commonly referred to as the Feast of Christ the King or Christ the King Sunday, is a relatively recent addition to the Western liturgical calendar, having been instituted in 1925 by Pope Pius XI for the Roman Rite of the Catholic Church.--Intro/Outro Audio from:Jeffrey Ostrowski - “Ave Maria” (Tomás Luis de Victoria)