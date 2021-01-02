The Pandemic that Killed 50 Million

By Simone M. Scully and Nicole Bonaccorso
December 01, 2020

Nurses care for victims of a Spanish influenza epidemic in tents during an outdoor fresh air cure, Lawrence, Mass., ca. 1918. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
In 1918, it is estimated that about 500 million people — or about one third of the world’s population — caught influenza, otherwise known at the time as the “Spanish Flu."
It was the deadliest flu outbreak in recorded history, with between 50 million and 100 million people worldwide being killed. In the United States alone, 675,000 died and the average life expectancy fell by about 12 years between 1917 to 1918.
