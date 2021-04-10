EWTN London Broadcaster Describes Prince Philip and the Reaction in the UK to His Passing Historian, author and EWTN broadcaster based in London, Joanna Bogle, met Prince Philip several times. She … More





Historian, author and EWTN broadcaster based in London, Joanna Bogle, met Prince Philip several times. She tells us more about that, what he was like and shares some memories of meeting him. With the huge outpouring of grief over his death, the broadcaster shares what the reaction has been like in the United Kingdom, including the faithful. Prince Philip had ties to the Orthodox faith, Bogle explains this further. Queen Elizabeth is said to be entering 8 days of mourning, during which time she will not be carrying out her royal duties. Bogle discusses the mourning period for the rest of the royal family and the country, as well as Prince Philip's funeral.