Les carabiniers du Prince fêtent la Saint-Sébastien.
Monacoinfo Les carabiniers du Prince ont célébré la Saint-Sébastien le mercredi 20 janvier 2016. Après une messe dirigée par Monseigneur Bernard Barsi dans la cathédrale de Monaco, un grand rassemblement destiné à rendre hommage aux anciens de la compagnie s'est déroulé au Musée océanographique. A cette occasion, l'Orchestre des carabiniers, qui fête cette année ses 50 ans d’existence, a vu le Prince Souverain décerner l'Ordre de Grimaldi à son emblème.
dvdenise MERCI In June 2006, HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco decided to establish his Foundation to address our planet's alarming environmental situation. The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation is dedicated to the protection of the environment and the promotion of sustainable development on a global scale. The Foundation supports initiatives of public and private organizations, in the …More
Fondation Prince Albert II de Monaco
www.fpa2.org