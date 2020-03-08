Brandmüller: The Mess Benedict Created With His Resignation, Will Only Be Resolved By His Death

Benedict XVI officially retired "to pray in silence" but has broken this announcement many times, Cardinal Walter Brandmüller, 91, told EdwardPentin.co.uk (March 7), “This is what destroys so much.”
Brandmüller notices that a "Pope Emeritus" never existed in Church history nor in Canon Law, and Benedict now discovers the consequences of what he has done. This situation will ultimately only be resolved by Benedict's death, Brandmüller believes.
Referring to an anonymous senior Vatican source, Pentin writes that some cardinals pressed Secretary of State Cardinal Bertone in 2013 to clarify the canonical status of a former pope to avoid problems, but “nothing was done.”
I have another view..... if Pope Benedict dies before Bergolio, that crisis which now troubles the Catholic world, will reach a crisis period. A conclave will be called, the majority of participants will be cardinals appointed by Bergolio. How can these cardinals be valid electors? By extension, how could this successor be validly pope? Resolved??? I don't think so