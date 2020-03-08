Brandmüller: The Mess Benedict Created With His Resignation, Will Only Be Resolved By His Death

laurelmarycecilia 26 minutes ago

I have another view..... if Pope Benedict dies before Bergolio, that crisis which now troubles the Catholic world, will reach a crisis period. A conclave will be called, the majority of participants will be cardinals appointed by Bergolio. How can these cardinals be valid electors? By extension, how could this successor be validly pope? Resolved??? I don't think so

