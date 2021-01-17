Experts warn, but Bergoglio says about vaccination: “It must be done!” (+ video)

The public discussion of scientists reveals the essence of the so-called new mRNA vaccine, which is not really a traditional vaccine, but is a tool for mass mutilation and genocide of humanity.



David Martin: Let’s make sure we are clear. They are using the term “vaccine” to sneak this thing under public health exemptions. This is not a vaccine. This is mRNA packaged in a fat envelope that is delivered to a cell … to stimulate the human cell into becoming a pathogen creator.

The (normal) vaccine specifically has to stimulate both the immunity within the person receiving it and it also has to disrupt transmission. And that is not what this is. …the mRNA strand that is going into the cell is not to stop the transmission.



If we said we are going to give people prophylactic chemotherapy for the cancer they don’t yet have, we’d be laughed out … because it’s a stupid idea. That’s exactly what this is!



(This mRNA “vaccine”) is a mechanical device in the form of a very small package of technology that is being inserted into the human system to activate the cell to become a pathogen manufacturing site. …it is a chemical pathogen device that is actually meant to unleash a chemical pathogen production action within a cell. It is a medical device, not a drug… So, we need to be really clear on making sure we don’t fall for their game. Because their game is if we talk about it as a vaccine, then we are going to get into a vaccine conversation but this is not, by their own admission, a vaccine…



Judy Mikovits: Correct. It is a synthetic pathogen.



Rocco: When you say pathogen that says to me that it is going to make me sick.



Judy Mikovits: Correct.



David Martin: It is made to make you sick. … You are getting injected with a chemical substance to induce illness, not to induce an immuno-transmissive response. (This mRNA “vaccine) is about getting you sick and having your own cells be the thing that get you sick.



Rocco: So it’s going to trigger an autoimmune response (an incurable disease)?



Judy Mikovits: It can and it will…



David Martin: Among many other things… (note: such as chipping)



Judy Mikovits: Among many things. It can actually directly cause multiple sclerosis, Lou Gehrig’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, because that’s what the expression of that pathogenic envelope… It can cause accelerated cancer… that’s what the expression of that piece of virus has been known to do for decades.



Now let’s listen to what pseudo Pope Bergoglio says about mRNA vaccination.



Quote by Bergoglio: “I believe that, ethically, everyone should take the vaccine.”



Commentary: Bergoglio thus says that, ethically, everyone should be maimed, chipped, or even killed.



Quote by Bergoglio: “It is not an option, it is an ethical choice…”



Commentary: In other words, an ethical choice as presented by Bergoglio means that you have no choice – you must take the vaccine.



Quote by Bergoglio: “…because you are playing with health, life, but you are also playing with the lives of others.”



Commentary: Bergoglio is right about that. One is really playing with health and life . But it is Bergoglio, not us, who is literally playing with the lives of others ! He forces them to take a fatally dangerous vaccine which top experts urgently warn against.



Quote by Bergoglio: “Next week, we will start to do it here (in the Vatican)…”



Commentary: It will either be a trick, or the Vatican with Bergoglio set a suicidal precedent. He leads astray not only Catholics but also all Christians and the whole world!



Quote by Bergoglio: “…and I made an appointment (for vaccination).”



Commentary: This means that Bergoglio should receive the vaccine by 16 January. He will probably receive a placebo, but the whole world will be supplied with bombastic propaganda about the so-called Holy Father Francis taking Covid-19 vaccine! Ergo – all Catholics must now obediently follow his example. This wolf disguised as a shepherd does not give his life for the sheep, but rather takes life from them and, moreover, drags them to eternal destruction! He can easily arrange for the mRNA vaccine not to be given to him, but Catholics must not know. They must blindly trust this professional imposter and liar, to their destruction.



Quote by Bergoglio: “It must be done.”



Commentary: Bergoglio, who promotes a subjective approach to everything, including God’s commandments, suddenly makes a categorical statement on the suicidal vaccine, and says: “It must be done!”



Quote by Bergoglio: “I don’t understand why some say, ‘No. Vaccines are dangerous.’”



Commentary: All conscientious experts and scientists agree on the position: “No to the vaccine! It’s dangerous!” Bergoglio, an illiterate in medicine, doesn’t understand . He opposes them without a single argument.



Quote by Bergoglio: “If it is presented by doctors as a thing that can go well, that has no special dangers, why not take it?”



Commentary: If any doctors present the mRNA vaccine as a thing that can go well, that has no special dangers, they are telling lies just like Bergoglio.



Quote by Bergoglio: “There is a suicidal denial which I cannot explain, but today we have to get vaccinated.”



Commentary: This is the height of Bergoglian demagogy! To say that we have to get vaccinated means mass suicide. A sensible person cannot explain that such a thing may be pushed for by a (pseudo) Pope.



Promoting a means of the mass mutilation and subsequent annihilation of humanity under the guise of a vaccine is the most serious crime ever! Humanity must bring Bergoglio before an international tribunal as a mass criminal and mass murderer! It must be done! This must be done! We must not get vaccinated at any cost!



+ Elijah



Patriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate





The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) is a community of monks, priests and bishops living in monasteries. The BCP is headed by Patriarch Elijah with two Secretary Bishops, +Timothy and +Methodius. The BCP arose from the need to defend the fundamental Christian truths against heresies and apostasy. It does not recognize pseudo Pope Bergoglio and is not subordinate to him.

