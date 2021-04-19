April 19 The Gospel breski1 Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 6,22-29. [After Jesus had fed the five thousand men, his disciples saw him walking on the sea.] The next day, the … More

April 19 The Gospel

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 6,22-29.

[After Jesus had fed the five thousand men, his disciples saw him walking on the sea.] The next day, the crowd that remained across the sea saw that there had been only one boat there, and that Jesus had not gone along with his disciples in the boat, but only his disciples had left.

Other boats came from Tiberias near the place where they had eaten the bread when the Lord gave thanks.

When the crowd saw that neither Jesus nor his disciples were there, they themselves got into boats and came to Capernaum looking for Jesus.

And when they found him across the sea they said to him, "Rabbi, when did you get here?"

Jesus answered them and said, "Amen, amen, I say to you, you are looking for me not because you saw signs but because you ate the loaves and were filled.

Do not work for food that perishes but for the food that endures for eternal life, which the Son of Man will give you. For on him the Father, God, has set his seal."

So they said to him, "What can we do to accomplish the works of God?"

Jesus answered and said to them, "This is the work of God, that you believe in the one he sent."

Blessed Charles de Foucauld (1858-1916)

hermit and missionary in the Sahara

Retreat Notes, Nazareth, November 1897

"This is the work of God, that you believe in the one he sent"

The senses are full of curiosity; faith is content to know nothing, it (…) longs to pass its life motionless before the Tabernacle. The senses love riches and honor; faith holds them in horror (…) “Blessed are the poor” (Mt 5:3). It adores the poverty and lowliness with which Jesus covered his life as though with a garment that he never cast off (…) The senses take fright at that which they call danger, at all that might mean pain or death; but faith is afraid of nothing; it knows nothing can happen to it but what is the will of God: “I have counted every hair of your head” (Mt 10:30) and whatever God wishes will always be for its good. “All that happens is for the good of my elect” (Rm 8:28). Thus in everything that may happen, sorrow or joy, health or sickness, life or death, it is content and fears nothing. The sense are anxious about the future and ask how we shall live tomorrow, but faith feels no anxiety (…)

Thus faith illumines everything with a new light, different to the life of the senses, more brilliant, of another kind. Whoever lives by faith has a soul full of new thoughts, new tastes, new impressions; new horizons open up, marvelous horizons lit with a new light, and with a divine beauty surrounded with new truths of which the world is not aware. Thus whoever believes begins a new life opposed to that of the world, whose acts seem like madness. The world is in the darkness of night, the person of faith is in full light: this light-filled path on which we walk is not manifest to others. It seems to them that we want to walk like a madman, in emptiness.

