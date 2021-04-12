SSP Mass Easter Sunday April 4, 2021 Mass For Shut Ins for the Society of St. Paul in Canfield for Easter Sunday, Resurrection of the Lord April 4, 2021. Fr. Matt Roehrig, SSP, celebrant; Brother … More

Mass For Shut Ins for the Society of St. Paul in Canfield for Easter Sunday, Resurrection of the Lord April 4, 2021. Fr. Matt Roehrig, SSP, celebrant; Brother Marco Bulgarelli, SSP, lector; Frank and Elaine Barney, musicians.