President of the Ethics and Public Policy Center Discusses Xavier Becerra's Nomination

President of the Ethics and Public Policy Center and author of "When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment", Ryan Anderson, joins to share his take on Xavier Becerra, President Joe Biden's U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) nominee, and the hearings that took place today. Anderson explains the most concerning aspect of Becerra's appointment. The president of the Ethics and Public Policy Center discusses whether he believes Becerra will be confirmed and what implications he thinks it would have. Anderson's book is now being banned on Amazon. He tells us more about this and what he plans to do to get the retail giant to reverse that decision. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: President of the Ethics and Public Policy Center Discusses Xavier Becerra's NominationPresident of the Ethics and Public Policy Center and author of "When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment", Ryan Anderson, joins to share his take on Xavier Becerra, President Joe Biden's U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) nominee, and the hearings that took place today. Anderson explains the most concerning aspect of Becerra's appointment. The president of the Ethics and Public Policy Center discusses whether he believes Becerra will be confirmed and what implications he thinks it would have. Anderson's book is now being banned on Amazon. He tells us more about this and what he plans to do to get the retail giant to reverse that decision. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly