Senior DC Correspondent for CNA Discusses Status of USCCB's Group Formed to Address New President

Reports published earlier this week indicated that the USCCB's special working group formed to address the unique circumstances posed by President Joe Biden's public positions in opposition to Church teaching, was disbanded just three months after it was formed in November, following the presidential election. Senior DC Correspondent for Catholic News Agency, Matt Hadro, joins to discuss why this working group was created in the first place. Hadro tells us what his sources are saying about its status now and what is known about its recommendations. The senior DC correspondent explains what the USCCB's focus is on what they're calling "Eucharistic coherence" and how it intersects with recommendations pertaining to President Biden. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly