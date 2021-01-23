A Visit to Annecy in Honor of St. Francis de Sales & St. Jeanne de Chantal. In 2010 we visited Annecy, where the mortal remains of St. Francis de Sales and St. Jeanne de Chantal are found, at the … More

A Visit to Annecy in Honor of St. Francis de Sales & St. Jeanne de Chantal.



In 2010 we visited Annecy, where the mortal remains of St. Francis de Sales and St. Jeanne de Chantal are found, at the Basilica of the Visitation. We also visited the very interesting Museum nearby, which has on display many of their relics.