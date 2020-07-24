Bill Gates Pushing For 7 Billion Mandatory Experimental RNA Injections That Re-Program Human Cells

Operation Warp Speed is underway in the United States as the federal government moves forward with approximately $2 billion in contracts with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to produce and deliver up to 300 million experimental vaccine doses by January 2021.
In the first round of hasty human trials approved by Dr. Fauci, Moderna’s results were embellished by the pharmaceutical-controlled media, despite the injection causing complications and hospitalizations in 20 percent of the participants in the high dose group.
