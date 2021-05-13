Congresswoman Liz Cheney Voted out as Chair of the GOP Conference by Her Own Party House Republicans have voted Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney out as Chair of the party's conference. US Represen… More





House Republicans have voted Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney out as Chair of the party's conference. US Representative Dan Bishop says, "Liz Cheney's responsibility is to lead our conference in the House of Representatives. She had a particular responsibility as a result of that, and frankly it doesn't serve us well if she's creating so many divisions in our ranks." In reaction, Congresswoman Cheney pledges commitment to conservative principles, but emphatic opposition to former President Donald Trump. Former Florida Republican Congressman and current Director of the American Center for the Political Leadership at Southeastern University, Dennis Ross, joins to share his thoughts on the ouster of Representative Cheney as chair of the GOP conference. After the closed door vote, Representative Cheney spoke to reporters and said, "The nation needs a strong Republican party." She also said they would do everything to ensure that former President Donald Trump does not get anywhere near the Oval Office again. That said, back in February at CPAC, President Trump actually won the 2024 presidential straw poll. Ross unpacks this and tells us what it signals regarding President Trump's position in the GOP. He also gives his insight into who is considered the front-runner to become the next GOP chair and where he sees the future of the Republican Party heading.