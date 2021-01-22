LIVE | EWTN News Nightly | Thursday, January 21, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: The new Biden Administration is moving to rescind the Pro-Life-supported Mexico City Policy. Under the policy, … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: The new Biden Administration is moving to rescind the Pro-Life-supported Mexico City Policy. Under the policy, American tax dollars are NOT permitted to be used to pay for overseas abortions. With a new president comes a new team of senior leadership in the federal government. Dozens of career civil servants are temporarily leading federal agencies until President Joe Biden's permanent nominees are confirmed by the Senate. President Biden signed the "Executive Order on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation," in his first day of office. Senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation and author of the book 'When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment,' Ryan Anderson, joins to discuss the executive order. Editorial director at 'the Daily Caller', Vince Coglianese, joins to talk about how likely or realistic the calls for unity made yesterday are, given the rifts between Republicans and Democrats. Meanwhile, hundreds of migrants and refugees are stranded outside in freezing temperatures in Bosnia. Families with small children are trying to reach Western Europe. International director of the Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS), Father Tom Smolich, joins to talk about migrants and refugees.