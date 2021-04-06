Some "Quotes" by Saint Jean-Marie Vianney

"The demon comes to sow temptations under our footsteps; but with Grace we can defeat him, we can stifle the tares... The chaff is above all impurity and pride" (Jean-Marie Vianney)"Three things are absolutely necessary against temptation: prayer to enlighten us, the Sacraments to strengthen us and vigilance to preserve us. Happy tempted souls! It is when the demon foresees that a soul tends to the Union with God that it redoubles its rage. oh! Happy Union" (Curé d'Ars)"The greatest temptation is not to have any. We can almost say that we are happy to have temptations: this is the time of the spiritual harvest where we amass for heaven" (Jean-Marie Vianney)"The demon only tempts souls who want to get out of sin and those who are in a state of grace. The others are his, he doesn't need to try them" (Curé d'Ars)