President Donald Trump Takes Heat for Weekend Phone Call with Georgia Secretary of State

President Donald Trump is under fire by some for a weekend phone call with Georgia's Secretary of State concerning the results of the Presidential Election that saw a very tight race in the Peach State. Also, the president tweeted today, "The 'Surrender Caucus' within the Republican party…were willing to accept the certification of fraudulent presidential numbers!" EWTN News Nightly White House correspondent Owen Jensen has the story.