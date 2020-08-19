Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
About us
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
About us
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
38
Lift up your eyes on high,
novaetvetera
1 hour ago
and behold who hath created these things, that bringeth out their host by number: he calleth them all by names by the greatness of his might, for that he is strong in power; not one faileth.
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up