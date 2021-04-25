LIVE: Querdenken protesters march near Berlin vaccination centre, counter-protests expected. Protesters from the Querdenken ('lateral thinkers') movement hold a protest march towards the former … More

Protesters from the Querdenken ('lateral thinkers') movement hold a protest march towards the former Tempelhof Airport in Berlin on Saturday, April 24.



The former airport is currently the site of a corona vaccination centre.



Germany is currently battling the third wave of coronavirus infections, with a lockdown remaining in place to curb the spread of the virus.



Protests against COVID-19 restrictions have been taking place across Germany since last summer, with people demanding more freedoms and condemning harsh measures. Counter-protests by opposing groups are also expected to take place on this day.