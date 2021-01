PATRIOT: H.A. GOODMAN - TRUMP FORCED TWITTER INTO SUBSCRIPTIONS MODEL..PATRIOT: H.A. GOODMAN - TRUMP FORCED TWITTER INTO SUBSCRIPTIONS MODEL..'CAUSE AD REVENUES TANKED AND DEBT INCREASED to 3.4 BILLION...GO FIGURE..WHO STILL WANNA PAY TO BE CENSORED, ABUSED and SPIED ON?NO ONE SANE.. and SOON NO ONE.. PERIOD..