Our Lady of Good Success: Prophecies for Our Times - Part 2

by Dr. Marian Horvat

What were in these prophecies? • The apostasy that would occur in the Church, shortly after the middle of the 20th-Century (the exact date of Vatican Council II, 1962-1965) • The corruption of the clergy and how many "depraved priests would scandalize the Christian people" • The corruption of good Catholic customs • The lack of virgin souls and the general flood of impurity in the 20th century • The almost total extinguishing of the light of Faith