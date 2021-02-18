Blessed William Harrington - Memorial 18 February Daily Prayers 29 October as one of the Martyrs of Douai Profile After meeting Saint Edmund Campion, William travelled to Rheims, France were he studi… More

Blessed William Harrington - Memorial 18 February

29 October as one of the Martyrs of Douai

Profile



After meeting Saint Edmund Campion, William travelled to Rheims, France were he studied for the priesthood. Ordained in 1592, he returned to England to minister to covert Catholics. Arrested in 1593, he was held for several months before being executed for the crime of being a priest. Martyr.



Born



Felixkirk, Borth Yorkshire, England

Died



hanged, drawn, and quartered on 18 February 1594 at Tyburn, London, England

Venerated



8 December 1929 by Pope Pius XI (decree of martyrdom)

Beatified



15 December 1929 by Pope Pius XI