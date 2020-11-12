Clicks30

PresidentialElection: ExitPolls diverge

Salzburger
The ExitPoll-numbers provided by NORC (univ.Chicago, published by AssociatedPress & FoxNews) differ partly quite a lot from those of EdisonResearch (used by CNN, NBC aso.): drive.google.com/…oSUpmz…More
The ExitPoll-numbers provided by NORC (univ.Chicago, published by AssociatedPress & FoxNews) differ partly quite a lot from those of EdisonResearch (used by CNN, NBC aso.):

drive.google.com/…oSUpmzmDmiLlvOZEYwnpvib1rtSQ7l
