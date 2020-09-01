The Whacko Disco Jesuit

Video uploaded by Fransisco Rodriguez Lopez already 2018. Description states: "Coming soon in their parishes!! When you see your neighbor's beard cut, put yours to soak. This happened the day of the … More

Video uploaded by Fransisco Rodriguez Lopez already 2018. Description states: "Coming soon in their parishes!! When you see your neighbor's beard cut, put yours to soak. This happened the day of the celebration of Pentecost, in the church of San Francisco Javier of New York. Jesuit Priest Robert Vereecke."